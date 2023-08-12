A round-up of the big stories

RK Swamy files for IPO, first by an integrated marketing services group

RK Swamy Limited, the largest Indian majority-owned integrated marketing services provider offering a single-window solution for creative,a media, data analytics and market research services, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI. The initial public offering of the firm, which gained popularity as an ad agency, comprises a fresh issue of aggregating up to Rs 215 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares by selling shareholders. Read more

Apple supplier Foxconn hikes investment proposal in Telangana to $550 million

The Board of Directors of FIT Hon Teng Ltd (Foxconn) has approved a $400 million investment in Telangana, as confirmed by Foxconn India representative V Lee. Foxconn is a key supplier for Apple. FIT Hon Teng's disclosure to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 11 outlined the plan to invest $400 million in Chang Yi Interconnect Technology (India) Private Limited, held by FIT Singapore. V Lee shared the update on social media, celebrating Telangana's progress and the incoming investment. Read more

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker PM

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was on August 12 picked as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister to govern the cash-strapped country and oversee general elections later this year. Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz finalised his name after two rounds of deliberations over the matter. Read more

HDFC Bank CEO warns of post-merger funding risk, says net interest margins to be hit

HDFC Bank's head, Sashidhar Jagdishan, on August 11 highlighted funding as a concern for the bank following the accomplished $40 billion merger with its parent company. Read more

Nepal ready to supply tomatoes to India; seeks easier access to market

Nepal is ready to export tomatoes to India in bulk on a long-term basis to quell the skyrocketing prices but has sought easy access to the market and other necessary facilities. Read more

Crompton Greaves Q1 Results: Net profit down 9% to Rs 115 crore

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. on August 12 reported consolidated net profit at Rs 115 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a decline of 9 percent from Rs 125.95 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Read more

More than 70 smallcaps gain 10-31% even as market fall continues

Indian equity market lost further ground as benchmark indices witnessed selling in the third consecutive week ended August 11 post hawkish RBI commentary with no rate cut signal by this year-end and imposing Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (ICRR) and rising inflation forecast hurt the market sentiment. Read more