SEBI proposes to overhaul eligibility criteria for inclusion in F&O segment

SEBI has proposed to review the criteria for the inclusion of stocks into the futures and options (F&O) segment, also called the equity derivatives market. The market regulator said it is also planning to make changes in price band formulation for scrips in the segment. Read more

Chandrayaan 3 landing process on track, alternative plans in place in case of difficulties: ISRO Chairman

While the Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission is progressing as expected towards a soft landing on the Moon later this month at a definite site, alternative plans have been put in place to give another chance at making a landing in case any technical difficulties arise, said ISRO Chairman S Somanath. Read more

Vegetarian thali costs 34% more in July as tomato prices soar: CRISIL

The humble vegetarian thali in India cost 34 percent more in July than in June, according to Crisil’s monthly indicator of food costs released on August 7. Nearly 25 percent of this rise has been attributed to the price of tomatoes alone, according to the report. Read more

IRB Infra is looking at 20% on-year growth in toll revenue in 2023-24

Infrastructure major IRB Infrastructure Developers expects revenue from its toll collection business to grow 20 percent on year in 2023-24, despite a fall in exports and slowdown in e-commerce sales in the first quarter of the year (April-June 2023), the company's Director of Investor Relations, Anil Yadav, told Moneycontrol. Read more

Yatharth Hospital shares close with 11% premium on debut

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services' debut on the bourses failed to meet analysts' expectations, which may be due to volatility in the equity markets. The stock closed with an 11 percent premium over the issue price on August 7, the listing day. Read more

Indian banks write off Rs 34,428 crore in Q1 FY24

Indian banks have written off Rs 34,428 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24). This has aided banks to bring down the gross non-performing assets (NPA), according to a Moneycontrol analysis. Read more

Tech goods import curbs, PLI to aid domestic electronic manufacturers’ growth: Goldman Sachs

The union government’s recent decision to restrict tech goods imports is expected to benefit the Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, Goldman Sachs Equity Research said in a recent research note. Read more