RIL targets affordable green hydrogen as clean fuel alternative: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) aims to provide affordable green hydrogen as a viable alternative to traditional fuels, said Chairman Mukesh Ambani in the annual report for FY23.

Jio Financial Services to play crucial role in transforming India's digital finance landscape: Mukesh Ambani

Jio Financial Services is positioned uniquely to capture the growth opportunities in the financial services sector and play a crucial role in transforming the landscape of digital finance in India, said Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in his message to shareholders in the company's 2022-2023 annual report.

Dalal Street week ahead: Two IPOs, 4 stocks to debut next week

Dalal Street will continue to see more activity in the primary market in the coming week too, as two IPOs will be opening for subscription and four stocks will be newly added for trading.

Will Yatharth Hospital debut with decent double-digit premium on August 7?

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is likely to debut with a decent double-digit premium of at least 20 percent over the issue price of Rs 300 per share, owing to strong subscription figures. This is attributed to the hospital chain's position as a prominent super speciality provider in Delhi NCR, boasting diverse specialities, a strong payer mix, and consistent operational and financial growth.

FPIs take a breather; withdraw Rs 2,000 crore in first week of August

After five months of sustained buying, foreign investors have turned net sellers and pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore from the Indian equities in the first week of August, mainly due to Fitch downgrading the credit rating for the US. In addition, the rich and stretched valuations and minor profit booking could be the reasons for this outflow, Yes Securities Chief Investment Advisor Nitasha Shankar said.

PM Modi launches Rs 24,470 crore redevelopment project for 508 railway stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment project of 508 railway stations spread across 27 states and union territories, via video conferencing.

Modi will head for Jo’burg to try and shape a new BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for South Africa's Johannesburg to participate in the BRICS summit to be held there between August 22 to 24. The bloc is a grouping of five emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.