Bank of Baroda Q1 Results: Net profit grows 88% to Rs 4,070 crore; asset quality improves

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on August 5 reported 87.7 percent rise in net profit to Rs 4,070 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 2,168 crore last year. Read more

Berkshire Hathaway posts record operating profit, $35.9 billion of net income

Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday posted its highest-ever quarterly operating profit, bolstered by improved results in its insurance businesses, while gains from stock holdings helped the conglomerate led by billionaire Warren Buffett swing to a nearly $36 billion overall profit. Read more

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison in Toshakhana corruption case

In a fresh jolt to Imran Khan, police in Pakistan on Saturday arrested the embattled former prime minister after he was sentenced in absentia to three years in prison in a corruption case over the sale of expensive state gifts when he was in power. Read more

After Swiggy, Zomato begins testing platform fee on food orders

Food delivery platform Zomato is now treading the same path as rival Swiggy, and is rolling out a “platform fee” of Rs 2 per order. This platform fee is levied irrespective of the cart value, and comes at a time when the company hopes to remain on a profitable path after it reported its first-ever quarterly profit in Q1Fy24. Read more

Ola Electric sees two top-level exits ahead of planned IPO

Two top executives of Ola Electric have resigned from the company, which comes ahead of its plans to go for an initial public offering in early 2024. Slokarth Dash, the Head of Strategy and Planning, and Saurabh Sharda, the head of Growth and Corporate Affairs, have quit the company. Both executives are relied upon by Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal, sources in the know told Moneycontrol on August 5. Read more

Market extends losses, but these 85 small-caps give double-digit returns

For the second consecutive week ending on August 4, the market experienced prolonged selling due to subdued global indicators, including the downgrade of the US credit rating by rating agency Fitch, lacklustre factory activity data from China, another interest rate hike by the Bank of England, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). However, better service data, buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), and a surplus monsoon helped boost investor sentiments, leading to some recovery at the end of the week. Read more

As bulls reign on D-Street, equity strategist warns investors to exercise caution in these sectors

The bulls on Dalal Street have taken a breather after a record-breaking run. Driven by increased foreign investment flows, the Sensex and the Nifty are up over 15 percent from their March lows. This comes as concerns about a looming recession in the United States have eased and India's domestic economic fundamentals have improved. Read more