A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 1,612 crore; ARPU at Rs 200

Bharti Airtel on August 3 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,612.5 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up 0.34 percent from the year-ago period. Read more

Bank of England hikes key interest rate by 25 bps to 15-year high to fight inflation

The Bank of England raised its main interest rate on August 3 by 25 bps to a fresh 15-year high as it tries to bring down persistently high inflation. Read more

Nifty ends the day below 19,400, buy-on-dips pushes Sensex close to 65,250

Indian equities remained under pressure on August 3 amid weak global cues. Selling was seen across the board and broader markets, which showed some resilience in the morning, also crumbled under the pressure. Towards the end of the day, once again dips were bought into. Read more

Moneycontrol Selects

Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit up 44% at Rs 674 cr, revenue down 38%

Adani Enterprises on August 3 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 674 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, rising 44 percent over Rs 469 crore reported last fiscal. Read more

Zomato posts surprise profit of Rs 2 crore in Q1, revenue rises 71% to Rs 2,416 crore

Zomato on August 3 posted a net profit of Rs 2 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year and reported revenues of Rs 2,416 crore, up 70.9 percent from the year-ago period, as demand growth recovered on cooling inflation and strength of the food delivery platform’s loyalty programme. Read more

Three IPOs to hit Dalal Street tomorrow, total fund raising over Rs 1,600 crore

The market will see three IPOs opening for subscription on the last day of the week on August 4. The total fund raising by them would be more than Rs 1,600 crore. Read more

DPDP bill: Govt proposes Rs 25 crore one-time expense to set up Data Protection Board, annual expenditure of Rs 10 crore

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) bill, tabled in the Parliament on August 3, proposed a one-time expenditure of Rs 25 crore to set up a Data Protection Board and a recurring expenditure of Rs 10 crore annually for its functioning. Read more