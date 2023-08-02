A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IndiGo Q1 results: Airline posts profit of Rs 3,090 crore in Q1 on higher traffic, airfares

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of low-cost airline IndiGo, on August 2 posted a profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, as compared to a net loss of Rs 1,064 crore in the same period a year ago.

Fitch downgrade scare will be short-lived, say Dalal Street analysts

The sharp and across-the-board selloff on Dalal Street after Fitch Ratings' downgrade of the US sovereign credit may not sustain, and analysts believe that India's economic fundamentals could soon take centre stage. The sentiment may be influenced for a couple of days, but it is expected to focus on fundamental factors influencing the economy, say analysts.

Titan Q1 results: Net profit falls 4.3% to Rs 756 crore, revenue up 26%, missed estimates

Titan Company Ltd. on August 2 reported consolidated net profit at Rs 756 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a decline of 4.3 percent from Rs 790 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Top stories this evening

SpiceJet zooms 6% as company seeks shareholders' nod for 5.91% stake sale to Carlyle

SpiceJet stock was trading almost 6 percent higher at Rs 31 on August 2 afternoon as the beleaguered airline seeks shareholders' approval to offer a 5.91 percent stake to Carlyle Aviation Partners, which is the aircraft financing unit of the Carlyle Group.

IMD working to sharpen forecast tools in view of changing weather patterns

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is working to improve its technology and tools to issue better forecasts in view of the country's changing weather patterns, said DS Pai, Head of the IMD's Environment Monitoring and Research Centre (EMRC).

Foxconn to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Karnataka for phone enclosure, semiconductor equipment manufacturing units

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Karnataka government to invest Rs 5,000 crore in two projects which are expected to create 13,000 jobs.

Indian bonds may not be impacted much by downgrade of US credit ratings, say experts

Indian bonds are unlikely to face much of an impact from Fitch ratings downgrading the US' sovereign credit grade by one level from AAA to AA+, as this is already well discounted by the market, experts said. US inflation, the budget deficit and higher yield on US treasuries are already discounted by the traders and investors in the Indian market, they added. The focus is more on Indian inflation and monetary policy decisions, the dealers said.