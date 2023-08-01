A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Hero Moto confirms ED visit at Pawan Munjal's residence after raid triggers worst stock fall in over a year

Hero Motocorp on August 1 issued a confirmation on the "visit by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials" at the residence of company's chairman Pawan Munjal. The ED officials also visited the company's premises based in Delhi and Gurugram, it said in a regulatory filing. Read more

PVR Inox Q1 results: Net loss at Rs 44 crore, revenue jumps 31.7%

Multiplex chain PVR Inox on August 1 reported a net loss of Rs 44.1 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 against a net profit of Rs 68.3 crore in the year-ago period, hit by a below-average performance of Hindi films, a slow recovery in footfalls and cinema advertising revenue. Read more

Adani Total Gas reports 9% rise in Q1 profit on higher CNG sales

Adani Total Gas reported a nearly 9 percent rise in first-quarter profit on August 1, helped by higher sales of compressed natural gas (CNG). The company, which distributes piped gas to various Indian cities, said consolidated profit rose to Rs 150 crore ($18.2 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 1.38 crore a year earlier. Read more

Top stories this evening

GST collections rise 10.8% YoY to Rs 1.65 lakh crore in July

The government's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections climbed 10.8 percent on-year in July to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, the Ministry of Finance said on August 1. Read more

Akasa becomes India’s first airline to induct B737-8-200; ready for international flights

As India’s first B737-8-200 (VT-YAV) gets inducted into Akasa Air’s fleet, the airline is all set to embark upon a new chapter. This will be Akasa Air’s 20th plane, completing the mandate of the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, which requires an airline to have 20 aircraft in its fleet to be able to start international operations. Read more

NCLT ruling on Go First application to refund passengers will bring clarity, say lawyers

On July 31, Go First informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it was seeking its consent to refund the ticket fares of 15.5 lakh passengers, amounting to Rs 597 crore. The application was moved under Section 60 (5) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, which empowers the tribunal to adjudicate on any issue in relation to the insolvency resolution process. Read more

BP profits are cut in half to $2.6 billion as oil and natural gas prices fall

Energy giant BP said Tuesday that it earned nearly $2.6 billion in the second quarter, almost half what it posted in the first three months of the year as oil and natural gas prices that surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have fallen. Read more