A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Centre's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 4.51 lakh crore in April-June, 25.3% of FY24 target

The Indian government's fiscal deficit increased to Rs 4.51 lakh crore in April-June from Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April-May, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on July 31. Read more

Core sector growth hits 5-month high of 8.2% in June

India's eight core sectors posted a growth of 8.2 percent in June, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on July 31. At 8.2 percent, the growth in India's eight key infrastructure sectors - coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilisers, refinery products, and natural gas - in June is the highest in five months. Read more

Maruti Suzuki’s Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,485 crore, revenue up 22%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on July 31 reported a 145.5 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,485.1 crore during the first quarter of FY2024. The company claimed that the steep rise in profits during the quarter was on account of larger sales volume, improved realisation, cost reduction efforts, and higher non-operating income. Read more

Top stories this evening

Air India, Indigo get DGCA nod to import aircraft

Air India and Interglobe Aviation, operator of Indigo, have been given the nod by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to import aircraft, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced in a statement on July 31. Read more

Kotak Mahindra Bank says no communication from RBI on Uday's Kotak's succession

Following reports on Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO Uday Kotak's succession plans, the private lender stated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not said anything regarding the matter. "We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its Board members on CEO succession," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on July 31. Read more

DealShare CEO Vineet Rao steps down; company moves base to Delhi

E-commerce platform DealShare's CEO Vineet Rao will be stepping down from his role effective immediately, the company said in a statement on July 31. Rao, who is also the co-founder of the company, has made this decision to pave the way for a professional CEO to run the business going forward. Read more

IMD predicts rainfall for August to fall below normal

India is expected to receive below-normal rainfall in August, the Indian Meteorological Department said on July 31. India has seen a turnaround in monsoon rains, rising from a 9 percent deficit in June to register 13 percent excess rain in July. Currently, weak El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region, as per IMD. Read more