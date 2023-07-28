A round-up of the big stories

IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded $136 million loss in FY23: Report

India’s largest e-scooter maker Ola Electric recorded an operating loss of $136 million on a revenue of $335 million in the last financial year, which concluded in March, three sources told Reuters, missing its publicly disclosed revenue goal. Read more

L&T buyback: Value for shareholders just for the day, or tomorrow as well?

India's biggest engineering company, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), plans to give back extra money to its shareholders by repurchasing up to Rs 10,000 crore worth of shares through a buyback offer. Read more

Bank of India Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 176% to Rs 1,551 crore

Public sector lender Bank of India on July 28 reported a 176 percent jump in net profit at Rs 1,551 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 561 crore in the year-ago quarter. Read more

SBI Card Q1 results: Profit falls 5% to Rs 593 crore

SBI Cards and Payment Services on July 28 reported a 5 percent fall in its net profit at Rs 593 crore in the June quarter of the current financial year. The company reported a net profit of Rs 627 crore in the year-ago period. Read more

DGCA imposes penalty on IndiGo for tail strike incidents

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28 imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo for four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months in 2023. Read more

Piramal Enterprises announces Rs 1,750-cr share buyback; price set at Rs 1,250 apiece

Piramal Enterprises Ltd on July 28 announced a share buyback scheme worth Rs 1,750 crore at Rs 1,250 apiece via the tender offer route. This represents 5.87 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital. The company's promoters will not participate in the buyback, it said. Read more

HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar's remuneration falls 79% in FY23 at Rs 28.4 crore

HCLTech’s Chief Executive Officer C Vijayakumar earned Rs 28.4 crore ($3.46 million) in the 2023 fiscal year, making him the least-paid CEO among the top five IT companies in India. In contrast, last year, he was the highest-paid, having earned Rs 130 crore ($16.52 million). His pay is down by 79.05 percent from last year, as per HCLTech’s annual report for FY23. Read more