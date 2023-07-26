Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Axis Bank Q1 Results: Net profit grows 40%, asset quality improves

Axis Bank on July 26 reported a 40 percent rise in net profit to Rs 5,790 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 4,125 crore last year. According to a poll of three brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the bank was expected to report a net profit of Rs 5,889 crore. The lender missed analyst expectations. Read more

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit down 38% YoY to Rs 693 crore

IT services company Tech Mahindra saw its revenue fall by 4 percent sequentially to Rs 13,159 crore missing analyst estimates, in a quarter that has been a washout among all the large IT companies. However, Tech Mahindra's revenue has fallen 4.2 percent in constant currency terms, making this the steepest fall among its peers. Wipro and HCLTech also saw a decline in revenue this quarter. Read more

Cipla Q1 net profit jumps 45.1% to Rs 996 crore, beats estimates

Pharma major Cipla posted a 45.1 percent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 995.7 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 686.38 crore clocked in the same period a year ago. Notably, the drugmaker's bottomline also topped the Street's estimate of Rs 813.4 crore. Read more

top stories this evening

IndiGo says working with Pratt & Whitney after latest engine inspection

InterGlobe Aviation, which owns India's top airline IndiGo, said on July 26 that it is working with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) to assess the impact on the company's fleet after the engine maker's latest inspection of its engines. Read more

PM Modi must make statement on Manipur in Parliament: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over Manipur in Parliament and asked him to make a statement in Parliament on the situation in the northeastern state. Read more

GST Council likely to meet on August 2 to discuss online gaming tax treatment, law changes

The GST Council is likely to hold an unscheduled meeting on August 2 to discuss ways in which clarity can be provided on the legal amendments required as well as on the tax treatment following the decision to levy a 28 percent tax on the face value of real-money games, according to two state government officials. Read more

Concord Biotech, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's firm, targets August IPO launch at up to $1 bn valuation

Ahmedabad-based top biotechnology firm Concord Biotech, which is backed by late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's firm Rare Enterprises and private equity firm Quadria Capital is gearing up to launch its IPO (initial public offer) in early August, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read more