A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Tata Motors Q1 Results: Automaker swings back into profit of Rs 3,203 crore on JLR boost

Tata Motors swung back into the black with a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,203 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1 FY14), boosted by the improved margin of its passenger vehicle (PV) business and robust sales at its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Read More

L&T Q1 Results: Net profit spikes 46.5% to Rs 2,493 crore, beats estimates

Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on July 25 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 2,493 crore, up 46.5 percent compared to Rs 1,702.07 crore in the same quarter last year. Read more

ITC's hotel business demerger raises questions on capex funding

ITC had announced in a regulatory filing on July 24 that its board had given initial approval for the separation of its hotel business via a scheme of arrangement. This restructuring plan is expected to allow the hotel division to operate independently in the fast-growing hospitality market, focusing on growth with an ideal capital structure. Read more

Top stories this evening

ITR refund: Can you file a revised return after getting a refund?

The last date to file income tax returns is July 31. But don’t worry if you make a mistake in the returns when filing. Or forgot to mention any income if filed already. The income tax department allows you to revise returns up to three months before the end of the assessment year. The question is: what if the I-T department has already given you a tax refund? Read more

Byju's clears PF payments of most employees after EPFO quizzes company

Byju's remitted PF payments of a majority of its employees on July 25, after the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) questioned the company over delay following an exclusive report by Moneycontrol. Read more

L&T gets board nod for Rs 10,000-crore share buyback at 17% premium

Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T ) will buy back as much as Rs 10,000 crore worth of shares, its first-ever return of capital to shareholders. The company’s board has approved the proposal to buy back 3.33 crore shares, representing 2.4 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a maximum price of Rs 3,000 apiece, the company said in a statement. Read more

Yatharth Hospital IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know before you buy it

Noida-based hospital chain Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is all set to launch its maiden public offer. The initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription from July 26. Read more