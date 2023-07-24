Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Byju's, lenders agree to complete loan amendment by August 3

More than 85 percent of Byju's lenders have agreed to work towards completing the term loan amendment before August 3, which comes as a major relief for the company. Read more

ITC approves demerger of hotels business, shares slide

Under the approved plan, the new entity would be majority-owned directly by the company's shareholders, holding approximately 60 percent of the stake, while ITC Limited would retain about 40 percent. Read more

Tata Steel Q1 Results: Net profit slides to Rs 525 crore, down 93% YoY

Tata Steel reported a net loss of Rs 525 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24 weighed down by its Europe operations. The company's quarterly results is not in line with the market expectations, as a net loss was estimated at Rs 122.80 crore. More here

Gonorrhea outbreak at McDonald's branch amid sex abuse claims

Employees reported instances where managers preyed on vulnerable young workers, attempting to coerce them into sexual acts or subjecting them to racial slurs and abuse. Read more

OpenAI's Sam Altman launches Worldcoin crypto project

The project's core offering is its World ID, an account that only real humans can get. To get a World ID, a customer signs up to do an in-person iris scan using Worldcoin's 'orb', a silver ball approximately the size of a bowling ball. Once the orb's iris scan verifies the person is a real human, it creates a World ID. Read more

Centre aims cash balance near Rs 1 lakh crore until September to avoid using RBI window: Govt source

After a prolonged period of lower cash balances, the central government aims to maintain a comfortable cash position of at least 1 lakh crore during the July-September quarter as it looks to ensure sufficient buffers and avoid taking loans from the central bank to address temporary mismatches in receipts and payments. Read more

Wipro, Pure Storage join hands for sustainable data centre technology

The goal of this collaboration is to allow customers to drive a sustainable data centre footprint by providing more efficient strategies to minimise the environmental impact. Read more