G20: Canadian Pension bodies keen to invest in Indian infrastructure funds

Canadian pension funds would be keen to explore investment opportunities in Indian infrastructure funds as India offers a “stable investment climate”, Canadian deputy prime minister and minister of finance Chrystia Freeland said on July 16. Read more

File ITR at earliest; govt not contemplating deadline extension: Revenue secretary

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has asked income tax payers to file their return at the earliest as the finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the July 31 deadline. Read more

Centre to sell tomatoes at subsidised rate of Rs 80/kg with immediate effect from Jul 16

The Centre will sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from July 16, as against Rs 90 per kg earlier, to provide relief to people from high prices of the key kitchen item in retail markets. Read more

India's automobile exports dip 28% in Q1 as monetary crisis hit markets

Automobile exports from India declined 28 percent in the April-June period this year, hit by monetary crisis in Africa and various other developing countries, according to the latest data shared by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Read more

CM Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 years: Report

As the national capital faces the floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna, Raj Niwas sources on Sunday alleged that the Apex Committee for flood control and preparedness headed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not meet in the last two years. Read more

G20: Need better, not just bigger, multilateral development banks, says Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary has called for reforms that make multilateral development banks "better… not just bigger" and sought certain reforms before a capital hike for these institutions. Read more

AAP will participate in opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru: MP Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will attend a meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party leader Raghav Chadha announced on Sunday. Read more

Pen maker Flair Writing Industries files Rs 745 cr IPO papers with SEBI

Pen maker Flair Writing Industries Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 745 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). Read more