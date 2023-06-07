MC selects

LIC increases stake in Tech Mahindra to 8.88%

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its equity shareholding in IT services provider Tech Mahindra via open market transactions in the last more than a six-month period. Read more

India cabinet raises minimum support price for all kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24

India’s federal cabinet on June 7 raised the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif or summer-sown crops for 2023-24. Read more

CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure

Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings. Read more

MC Selects

Top wrestlers agree to suspend protest till June 15 on government's request

The protesting wrestlers on June 7 agreed to suspend their stir for a week after the government asked them to wait till June 15 so that police can complete the probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Read more

Maruti Suzuki rolls out Jimny at a price tag of Rs 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has announced that its Jimny Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) will be available at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec version. The 5-door Jimny, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo in January this year, will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants with automatic and manual transmission choices. Read more

Ivan Menezes, Diageo's India-born CEO passes away at 64

Ivan Manuel Menezes, the CEO of Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, passed away on June 7, following his hospitalisation for medical treatment. Read more

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore third revival package for BSNL

The Union Cabinet on June 7 approved a third revival package of Rs 89,047 crore for debt-ridden telecom company BSNL. The package for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) includes an allotment of 4G/5G spectrum through equity infusion. Read more