Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 23, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

How Punjab Police nabbed Amritpal Singh after more than a month of manhunt

"Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh, who was arrested earlier today morning, was nabbed from a Gurudwara in Rode village in the Moga district, Punjab, as confirmed by Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill. Addressing a press conference, Gill said that the controversial Khalistan sympathiser, Amritpal Singh, was arrested from a Gurudwara in Rode at around 6.45 am on April 23. More here

Wipro to consider share buyback on April 27