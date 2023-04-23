Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

How Punjab Police nabbed Amritpal Singh after more than a month of manhunt

"Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh, who was arrested earlier today morning, was nabbed from a Gurudwara in Rode village in the Moga district, Punjab, as confirmed by Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill. Addressing a press conference, Gill said that the controversial Khalistan sympathiser, Amritpal Singh, was arrested from a Gurudwara in Rode at around 6.45 am on April 23. More here

Wipro to consider share buyback on April 27

IT services major Wipro Ltd on April 23 said its board will consider a proposal to buyback equity shares next week. The outcome of the meeting will be communicated soon after its conclusion on April 27. The IT major is also scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, on the same day. More here

Bar Council of India opposes Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriage recognition

The Bar Council of India has passed a resolution opposing the Supreme Court hearing pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, stating that it is the responsibility of the legislature to deal with such matters. The resolution notes that India is a socio-religiously diverse country, and any decision regarding such a sensitive matter may prove harmful to future generations. More here

MC Selects

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah as part of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan

India has put two C-130J military transport aircraft on standby in Jeddah while an Indian Navy ship reached a key port in the region as part of the government's plans to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan. Giving out the details, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said contingency plans for the evacuation of Indians have been put in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation.

More here

MG Motor India invests Rs 800 crore to produce the Comet EV locally

While previewing its electric car Comet, MG Motor India revealed that it has invested around Rs 800 crore to produce the car locally at its plant in Halol, Gujarat. The company anticipates a strong response and will be gradually ramping up the production of this two-door electric car to around 3,000 units a month. With the Comet due to roll out in the coming days, this will be the second electric vehicle (EV) by the British carmaker after the ZS EV, which was launched in India in 2020. More here

PM Modi to launch India's first Water Metro on April 25: All you need to know

In another move to boost economic growth, tourism and transport connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating India's first "Water Metro" services on April 25 in Kochi, Kerala. Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of conventional metro system. More here

Why we can't get enough of Sachin Tendulkar almost 10 years after his retirement

When Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket, after playing his last Test—also his 200th—against the West Indies on 16 November 2013, there was a sense that he would perhaps fade away from the public limelight. Unlike some of his contemporaries from the Indian team, Tendulkar didn’t appear to have interests beyond cricket, a sport he had played internationally since the age of 16—for exactly 24 years. More here