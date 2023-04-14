 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Delhi liquor policy case: CBI summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 16

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16, for questioning in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy introduced by his government. The summon has been issued to Kejriwal nearly two months after Manish Sisodia, who was then serving as the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested in connection to the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. More here

Why Mankind Pharma finds Dabur as its man to look up to when it comes to valuations