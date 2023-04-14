A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Delhi liquor policy case: CBI summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 16

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16, for questioning in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy introduced by his government. The summon has been issued to Kejriwal nearly two months after Manish Sisodia, who was then serving as the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested in connection to the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. More here

Why Mankind Pharma finds Dabur as its man to look up to when it comes to valuations

As Mankind Pharma gears up to go public, its 544-page draft IPO paper throws up an interesting name, Dabur India.

One wonders why would a century-old fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major be counted as a pharma company’s peer? While Dabur is known for its hair care products, Mankind is famed for its Manforce condoms. Chalk and cheese, to say the least. But a closer look at the details suggests that there might be more to this than meets the eye. More here

MC Selects

Growth-hungry shadow banks want a bigger share of MSME loan market

For years, commercial banks have dominated lending to Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs). They are now confronting competition from Non-Banking Financial Companies, or shadow banks as they are known, which are turning more aggressing in funding MSMEs. By all accounts, the competition is set to heat up. More here

TCS, Infosys warn of subdued demand amid global uncertainty after disappointing Q4

While the underwhelming earnings of India’s top two IT services firms have disappointed the street, some more pain may be on the cards as the management of both companies warned of further subdued demand amid macro uncertainties plaguing the US and Europe. More here

MC Exclusive | Volvo to roll out EX90 electric SUV in India, aims for 100% sales from e-cars by 2030

Volvo Car India plans to line up multiple electric cars over the next few years as it aims to generate 100 percent of its product portfolio from zero-emission vehicles by 2030. Among other upcoming models, the Swedish luxury automaker is launching Volvo EX90 SUV, which will be replacing the XC90 globally and is scheduled to go on sale internationally in 2024, a senior company official revealed. More here

Air India to slash flights to Oman, UAE and Qatar amid shortage of planes, crew

Air India will reduce the frequency of flights to Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar as a temporary measure to mitigate the problem of crew and plane shortage the airline faces. Air India has cancelled one weekly flight on both sides between Delhi and Muscat, Delhi and Dubai, and Delhi and Abu Dhabi from the last week of April to the end of May, multiple sources said. More here

How your fuel prices are dictated by international crude oil prices?

For over a year now, consumers have been reeling under the weight of high retail prices of petrol and diesel.

High fuel prices in India have mostly been attributed to high prices of crude oil in the international markets. More so, since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. The explainer breaks down how your fuel prices are determined and why they are dependent on international prices. More here