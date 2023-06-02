Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

Coal India shares up 1% as May production and sales growth cheers Street

Shares of Coal India gained over a percent on June 2, reacting to the company's production and sales figures for May. In May 2023, the production rose to a record 60 million tonnes (MT), up 9.5 percent over the same month last year with an increase of 5.2 MT. Considering the production for May generally hovering in the range of 40-48 MT, the surge in output that Coal India witnessed was substantial, the company said in an exchange filing.

IndiGo to fly direct to 6 new destinations in Africa, Asia

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on June 2 announced it plans to launch direct international flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Nairobi, Jakarta, Tbilisi, Baku, Tashkent, and Almaty. As part of its expansion in the international market, the airline will launch flights to the Kenyan capital Nairobi and Indonesia's Jakarta from Mumbai in late July or early August.

AU Small enters Jefferies' India portfolio, CAMS removed: Chris Wood explains why

The latest GREED and fear note has revealed that Christopher Wood, the global head of equities of Jefferies has recently made changes to his investment portfolio. He has initiated an investment in AU Small Finance Bank, assigning it a 3 percent weightage. Simultaneously, Wood has decided to remove his investment in Computer Age Management Services. As a result, the lending sector's weighting in his portfolio has increased to 35 percent.

India's coal production grows 7.10% to 76.26 MT in May

Domestic coal production was 7.10 per cent higher year-on-year at 76.26 million tonne (MT) in May. India had produced 71.21 MT coal during the same month in 2022, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Fearing Sebi action, finfluencers now ‘renting’ analyst licences for a fee

With the Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) saying that there is "something cooking" to stop unregistered investment advisors, the said advisors already seem to have found a way around. Madhabi Puri Buch had said that in response to Moneycontrol's question on what it is doing to curb them.

NSE asks brokers to keep tab on clients trading deep out-of-money options

In order to curb market abuse, the National Stock Exchange has now enhanced the responsibilities of stock brokers. In a circular dated June 2, the exchange has asked QSBs (qualified stock brokers) to analyse the pattern of trading done by clients and detect any unusual activity.

Startup funding tanks 79% in 5 months of 2023 as funding winter worsens

Funding to Indian startups plunged to about a fifth in the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, with no end in sight to the worsening funding winter. Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding to Indian startups fell 79 percent to $3.3 billion in the January-May period from $15.7 billion a year ago, according to data shared by Venture Intelligence. Startups secured 247 funding rounds in this period against 613 in the first five months of 2022, the data shows.