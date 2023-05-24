Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

English
    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
    Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

    Indian drugs caused mass child deaths in Gambia, panel says

    Tainted syrup medicine imported from India was the cause of an outbreak of kidney failure that killed more than 60 children in the West African nation of Gambia last year, according to a report by a team of international experts seen by Bloomberg. Read more here.

    Polyplex Corporation to sell 24% stake to AGP Holdco Limited for Rs 1379 crore

    The promoters of multi-national packaging firm and leading PET film manufacturer Polyplex Corporation have agreed to sell a 24.2 percent stake in the Noida headquartered firm to Dubai-based AGP Holdco Limited for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1379.47 crore. Read more here.

    Deepak Nitrite rises 10% on Rs 5,000-crore investment plan for Gujarat

    Deepak Nitrite's wholly owned subsidiary Deepak Chem Tech Limited on May 24 signed a contract with the Gujarat government to invest around Rs 5,000 crore in the next four years for setting up various projects, the company said in its release. Read more here.

    Federal Bank picks Kotak, Axis, JP Morgan & BofA for up to Rs 4,000 crore fund raise

    Private sector lender Federal Bank led by MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan has picked investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities and JP Morgan as advisors as the firm gears up for a big-bang fund raising exercise in which it seeks to mop up upto Rs 4,000 crore, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol. Read more here.

    MF romance with logistics deepens with Delhivery, but fizzles out for Gati

    As the Indian economy wriggled out of the pandemic woes, a rapid revival in the logistics sector attracted the attention of mutual funds. Delhivery, one of the top three listed logistics players in the country, has turned out to be the showstopper, keeping its close rivals Gati and AllCargo Logistics behind. Read more here.

    NCLAT reiterates order on Go First insolvency in pleas by three aircraft lessors 

    The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on May 24 reiterated its order upholding Go First's admission to insolvency in a plea by three aircraft lessors; Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd, EOS aviation Ireland Ltd, and ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland ltd. Read more here.

    India's FY23 GDP growth could surpass 7% projection: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Indian economy may have grown faster in 2022-23 than the statistics ministry's estimate of 7 percent, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on May 24. Read more here. 

    Moneycontrol News
