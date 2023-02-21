Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening.

Adani Group suffers over $100-billion loss in market value as rout continues

The combined market value of Adani group shares plunged below $100 billion following a scathing report by a US short-seller. More here

Joe Biden Calls Russia-Ukraine War A Failure | US President Visits Kyiv, Slams Vladimir Putin

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelenskyy. While showing solidarity with the war-torn nation ahead of the anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, Biden also taunted Putin and called him dead wrong to think that Ukraine is weak. More here

See further upside in bank performance, COVID-19 risks largely over; says Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings on February 21 said that it sees further upside in Indian banks' performance, taking into account the steadily improving bank balance sheets over the past three years and the Covid-19-related risks ebbing out. More here

India, and Singapore launch cross-border linkage between UPI and PayNow today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong has launched and linked cross-border connectivity between the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore on February 21, according to a press statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. More here

Power stocks rise on government order to operate imported coal plants at full capacity

Power stocks surged on February 21 morning after the power ministry invoked an emergency clause of the Electricity Act and directed all imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to be operated at full capacity in the upcoming months as the country braces for higher demand in the summer. More here

Minda Corp will be a minority shareholder in Pricol with no special rights: Akash Minda

Automotive instrument cluster as a product is set to grow with a lot of premiumisation coming in, and Minda Corporation believes that the 15.7 percent stake buy in Pricol at Rs 400 crore is in line with this. More here

FD rates go up: These banks offer up to 7.85% interest on three-year fixed deposits

The interest rates on FDs offered by public sector banks are not as competitive as rates offered by private and small finance banks. More here