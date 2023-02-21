English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global on 22nd Feb @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST
    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening.

    Adani Group suffers over $100-billion loss in market value as rout continues

    The combined market value of Adani group shares plunged below $100 billion following a scathing report by a US short-seller. More here

    Joe Biden Calls Russia-Ukraine War A Failure | US President Visits Kyiv, Slams Vladimir Putin

    US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelenskyy. While showing solidarity with the war-torn nation ahead of the anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, Biden also taunted Putin and called him dead wrong to think that Ukraine is weak. More here

    Related stories

    See further upside in bank performance, COVID-19 risks largely over; says Fitch Ratings

    Fitch Ratings on February 21 said that it sees further upside in Indian banks' performance, taking into account the steadily improving bank balance sheets over the past three years and the Covid-19-related risks ebbing out. More here

    mc-selects-9

    India, and Singapore launch cross-border linkage between UPI and PayNow today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong has launched and linked cross-border connectivity between the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore on February 21, according to a press statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. More here

    Power stocks rise on government order to operate imported coal plants at full capacity

    Power stocks surged on February 21 morning after the power ministry invoked an emergency clause of the Electricity Act and directed all imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to be operated at full capacity in the upcoming months as the country braces for higher demand in the summer. More here

    Minda Corp will be a minority shareholder in Pricol with no special rights: Akash Minda

    Automotive instrument cluster as a product is set to grow with a lot of premiumisation coming in, and Minda Corporation believes that the 15.7 percent stake buy in Pricol at Rs 400 crore is in line with this. More here

    FD rates go up: These banks offer up to 7.85% interest on three-year fixed deposits

    The interest rates on FDs offered by public sector banks are not as competitive as rates offered by private and small finance banks. More here

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Joe Biden #Russia
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 01:05 pm