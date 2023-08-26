English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
    MC selects

    MC selects

    Here's a list of all the important stories that will keep you updated:


    Punit Goenka moves SAT again, seeks stay on SEBI banPunit Goenka, former chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) the second time, challenging the SEBI order that bars him from director’s or other key managerial positions in ZEEL and other firms. Read more.


    This smallcap company just bought stakes in BSE, Jio Financial & Manappuram FinancePune-based Elpro International acquired some shares of BSE Limited, Jio Financial Services and Manappuram Finance in the week gone by, the company said in exchange filings. Here's a full report. 


    Jerome Powell signals Fed will raise rates if needed, keep them highFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates further if needed and intends to keep borrowing costs high until inflation is on a convincing path toward the Fed’s 2% target. Read more.

    MC Selects MC Selects

    Related stories


    Broader indices hit fresh highs; More than 80 smallcaps rise up to 34%Indian equity markets ended flat and extended profit booking in the fifth consecutive week ended August 25 amid volatility due to mixed global cues, rising US bond, poor monsoon, RBI meeting minutes' concern over rising inflation and cautious mood ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole. Here is a report. 


    Chandrayaan 3 touchdown point to be called Shivshakti: PM ModiThe touchdown point of Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the lunar surface will be named as ”Shivshakti point”, PM Modi said in Bengaluru. Here is the entire story.


    MC Exclusive: Sunil Mittal bullish on India, says country on China-like growth pathIndia is on a growth path which is similar to what was seen in China 25 years back, said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi on August 25. Read more.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chandrayaan-3 #Fed #Jerome Powell #Punit Goenka
    first published: Aug 26, 2023 02:34 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!