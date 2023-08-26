Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

Punit Goenka moves SAT again, seeks stay on SEBI banPunit Goenka, former chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) the second time, challenging the SEBI order that bars him from director’s or other key managerial positions in ZEEL and other firms. Read more.

This smallcap company just bought stakes in BSE, Jio Financial & Manappuram FinancePune-based Elpro International acquired some shares of BSE Limited, Jio Financial Services and Manappuram Finance in the week gone by, the company said in exchange filings. Here's a full report.

Jerome Powell signals Fed will raise rates if needed, keep them highFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates further if needed and intends to keep borrowing costs high until inflation is on a convincing path toward the Fed’s 2% target. Read more.

Broader indices hit fresh highs; More than 80 smallcaps rise up to 34%Indian equity markets ended flat and extended profit booking in the fifth consecutive week ended August 25 amid volatility due to mixed global cues, rising US bond, poor monsoon, RBI meeting minutes' concern over rising inflation and cautious mood ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole. Here is a report.

Chandrayaan 3 touchdown point to be called Shivshakti: PM ModiThe touchdown point of Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the lunar surface will be named as ”Shivshakti point”, PM Modi said in Bengaluru. Here is the entire story.

MC Exclusive: Sunil Mittal bullish on India, says country on China-like growth pathIndia is on a growth path which is similar to what was seen in China 25 years back, said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi on August 25. Read more.