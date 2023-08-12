Moneycontrol Selects: Top Stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

HDFC Bank CEO warns of post-merger funding risk, says net interest margins to be hitHDFC Bank's head, Sashidhar Jagdishan, on August 11 highlighted funding as a concern for the bank following the accomplished $40 billion merger with its parent company. Here is more.

Big tech losses sink Nasdaq, S&P as US Treasury yields riseThe S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell on Friday and posted their second straight weekly losses, as hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices data pushed Treasury yields higher and sank rate-sensitive megacap growth stocks. Read here.

Australian PM Albanese to visit India to attend G20 summitAustralia on Saturday announced that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Here is a report.

MC Selects

India gets a data protection law

In a significant moment, President Draupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill on August 11, 2023. This gave India a specific legislation that addresses the protection of a citizen's personal data. Here is a report.

GQG Partners adds Nvidia, Amazon, Apple in Q2Australia-listed investment firm GQG Partners added more shares of Nvidia Corp in the second quarter, ending June with $5.9 billion invested in the chipmaker, according to regulatory filings on Friday. Read more.