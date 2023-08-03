English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    Here are the most important stories this afternoon:

    Temasek to invest up to Rs 1,200 crore in M&M's EV business, acquire up to 3% stake

    Mahindra & Mahindra on August 3 informed the stock exchanges that Temasek Holdings Pvt Limited, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, will be investing up to Rs 1,200 crore in its EV business at a valuation of up to Rs 80,580 crore. Read more

    India at the start of 'long wave boom', China's may be ending soon: Morgan Stanley

    With its GDP per capita at only $2,500, India is at the cusp of a long wave boom, foreign broking firm Morgan Stanley said on August 3, adding China, which is at $12,700, could be staring at the end of its boom period. Read more

    Morgan Stanley upgrades India to overweight, downgrades China

    Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has recently upgraded India's status to 'overweight', as it is of the view that the country is poised for substantial and sustained economic growth, at a time when rest of the world is slowing down. Simultaneously, it has downgraded its rating on China to 'equal-weight'. Read more

    SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 83% on day 1, retail portion fully booked

    The public issue of SBFC Finance received good response on its first day of bidding, August 3, as the offer has subscribed around 83 percent with bids coming in at 11.04 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 13.35 crore shares. Read more

    Government restricts import of laptops, tablets, PCs except for personal, R&D use

    The government on August 3 announced restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers. Read more

    Morgan Stanley adds Maruti Suzuki, L&T to its focus list for Asia-Pacific stocks

    Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has added Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd to its Asia-Pacific ex-Japan (APxJ) focus list while removing Titan Co Ltd. The brokerage said L&T and Maruti were also included in the global emerging markets (GEM) focus list. Read more

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:28 pm

