Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Temasek to invest up to Rs 1,200 crore in M&M's EV business, acquire up to 3% stake

Mahindra & Mahindra on August 3 informed the stock exchanges that Temasek Holdings Pvt Limited, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, will be investing up to Rs 1,200 crore in its EV business at a valuation of up to Rs 80,580 crore. Read more

India at the start of 'long wave boom', China's may be ending soon: Morgan Stanley

With its GDP per capita at only $2,500, India is at the cusp of a long wave boom, foreign broking firm Morgan Stanley said on August 3, adding China, which is at $12,700, could be staring at the end of its boom period. Read more

Morgan Stanley upgrades India to overweight, downgrades China

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has recently upgraded India's status to 'overweight', as it is of the view that the country is poised for substantial and sustained economic growth, at a time when rest of the world is slowing down. Simultaneously, it has downgraded its rating on China to 'equal-weight'. Read more

SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 83% on day 1, retail portion fully booked

The public issue of SBFC Finance received good response on its first day of bidding, August 3, as the offer has subscribed around 83 percent with bids coming in at 11.04 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 13.35 crore shares. Read more

Government restricts import of laptops, tablets, PCs except for personal, R&D use

The government on August 3 announced restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers. Read more

Morgan Stanley adds Maruti Suzuki, L&T to its focus list for Asia-Pacific stocks

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has added Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd to its Asia-Pacific ex-Japan (APxJ) focus list while removing Titan Co Ltd. The brokerage said L&T and Maruti were also included in the global emerging markets (GEM) focus list. Read more