Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

Jio Financial Services discovered price at Rs 261.85 per share, what next?

In a special trading session on July 19, Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) received a market-assigned price of Rs 261.85 ahead of its renaming to Jio Financial Services (JFS), leading to an adjustment in Reliance Industries' share price due to the demerger. See the detailed report here.

As a promoter, we are raising questions regarding regulatory probe on PTC, subsidiary: PFC head

Parminder Chopra, the director of finance at PFC, holds the additional charge of chairman and managing director (CMD). Previously, she served as a nominee director at PTC India and was involved in the RMC addressing corporate governance matters at PTC India's arm. Read more.

PM Narendra Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation globally, ahead of Monsoon session

PM Narendra Modi stated the data protection bill, to be presented in Parliament, will enhance India's global reputation when enacted. Read more.

Netflix to crack down on password sharing in India, other markets from today

Netflix will start cracking down on account sharing in India and other markets such as Indonesia, Croatia, and Kenya starting July 20, as the video streaming major looks to boost its revenue growth in the second half of 2023. Read more.

Monsoon session starts today: Five key legislations to watch out for

The monsoon session of Parliament, which is slated to commence on July 20, will see 17 sessions till August 11. Parliament has listed 28 Bills for consideration, of which 21 are new ones. Here is a report.

