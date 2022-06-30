Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Source: Shutterstock

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Bombay HC terms plea against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as 'politically induced', also dismisses PIL against Thackerays

The Bombay High Court on Thursday termed as "politically induced litigation" a PIL filed by seven citizens seeking action against dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs of the party, and said it would hear the plea if the petitioners deposit Rs one lakh as security. Read more.

'We call for full respect of all religions, ensuring different communities can live in harmony, peace': UN spokesperson on Udaipur killing

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for the full respect of all religions and for ensuring that different communities can live in harmony and peace globally, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said amidst communal tensions in Rajasthan after the killing of a tailor in Udaipur. Read more.

Romance scams explode, leaving broken hearts and millions lost

Digital romance scams have surged over the past two years, leading to millions of dollars in losses for people who were wooed and then duped out of money. While con artists have long been a part of life on the internet, experts say the trend exploded as Covid-19 lockdowns created the perfect opportunity for swindlers seeking lonely targets. Read more.

Centre asks states to ramp up COVID-19 surveillance as cases surge

The Union health ministry, on June 29, issued fresh guidelines on COVID-19 surveillance in the country saying that sewage or wastewater surveillance should be carried out in states and samples from large outbreaks should be subjected to whole genome sequencing. Read more.

