App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol on the Road: GST regime still stabilising in parts of Ahmedabad

This initiative is meant to understand the pulse of local businesses and their assessment of government policies

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

India is voting to elect its 17th Lok Sabha. Two phases of polling have been held while five are still to go. The results are scheduled to be declared on May 23.

Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy is on a 1,300-km journey via road from Mumbai to Bhopal via Daman, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhilwara, Guna and Itarsi. The idea behind this initiative is to understand the pulse of the local businesses and their assessment of government policies. It is a report card through the eyes of local entrepreneurs and farm owners.

This is a diary of her experiences as she traverses through different regions:

Day 3 - April 24

related news

8.10 am: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, that was introduced to simplify the system of indirect taxes in the country, is still taking time to stabilise in regions in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat missed the 14 percent targeted growth in GST collections by almost Rs 7,000 crore and has sought central government assistance to meet the gap.

This is primarily due to a shortfall in business revenues and margins by large industries like the denim market in Ahmedabad that is facing huge cost pressures. Some family units have pivoted to other apparels like rayon and polyester while others have shrunk business operations.

Day 2 - April 23

1.03 pm: While the whole country swallowed the goods and services tax as a bitter-sweet pill, a family of Marwadi traders settled in Surat thinks otherwise. With GST, they claim that they are able to spot fraud and from which level in the buyer value-chain it originates from. Since all levels of the transaction have been made paper-less, this has aided them in curbing fraud at the base itself. Earlier, they claimed that small frauds of Rs 2-5 crore went unnoticed. That is no longer the case, they added. However, the short-term pain of GST will last for another 6-8 months and these traders are ready to bear it. "We at least know Darshana Jardosh and the groundwork she has done for the city. The other candidate is barely seen," claims Haribhai Damania, a textile store owner.

9.57 am: While BJP youth have set up stalls across Surat on the poll day, similar ones of INC were conspicuous by their absence. BJP's incumbent candidate Darshana Jardosh is contesting against Ashok Patel of the Congress. Locals state that Surat has traditionally been a BJP bastion, though there is some tilt towards the Congress after the GST was introduced. From nil GST, textile traders have to pay between 5-12% GST based on the type of the goods sold.

8.31 am: The absence of star campaigners has been a bit of a letdown in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Surat. Traders across the city have been urged by the industry association to go out and vote in large numbers. In the absence of big rallies or major Gujarati and Bollywood stars taking part in the campaign this year means that traders would use this day as an extended weekend to go out for a short vacation.

However, both Congress and BJP party workers have personally met Surat textile and diamond traders over the past 2-3 weeks asking them to exercise their democratic right.

7.21 am: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Surat, hotels across the city are doing brisk business. With election officials and police personnel on election duty checking into such facilities in large numbers, hotels are also making use of this opportunity. Average room rates are up by 20-25 percent, said a hotel owner on the Surat Railway Station Road that houses multiple polling stations.

Similarly, the handful of hotels on the textile market road too have been booked out almost one month before. This is despite the fact that the average room rent is Rs 3,800 onwards in 3-star hotels. April is generally considered a lean season because those from neighbouring areas of Gujarat go on religious tours to places like Dwarka or on leisure trips to locations like Goa and Shimla.

Day 1 - April 22

4.29 pm: Daman, which is often frequented by Gujaratis for the availability of liquor, is still reeling under the impact of the Supreme Court ban on alcohol sale along highways. While the ban was revoked, local liquor shop owners said there is frequent checks by traffic police and heavy fines are imposed on those in possession of more than one bottle of hard liquor. "If you want tourism to grow, alcohol is an important attraction point. On one hand, asking for bribes to allow carriage of liquor is not uncommon. On the other, tourists are also manhandled and forced to pay money to police personnel," said Amitesh Hari, owner of Harinam Wines.

Also Read | Want a saree on demonetisation? Here's how PM Modi's political decisions influenced a Surat trader

12.42 pm: At first glance, Daman — touted as a tourist destination — seems to be missing one important sanitation facility: public toilets. Be it the shopping areas or the roads to the beach, toilets are either missing or non-functional. While the Daman & Diu waste management and sanitation policy 2018 stated that the Union Territory has been declared open-defecation free, the reverse is true.

A public toilet in Daman

Not only does the beach front have inadequate toilet facilities, a problem especially for female tourists, the few constructed have been poorly maintained. Government figures show that 675 and 3,003 toilets have been constructed in urban and rural Daman respectively, under the Swachh Bharat Mission. At least 20 percent of those are unsanitory. The actual figures of unusable toilets, locals state, are 40-45 percent of these units.

9.48 am: Poll-bound Daman wears a deserted look with most bars shut till 6 pm on April 23. The Union Territory goes to polls on Tuesday. While incumbent MP Lalubhai Patel has been nominated by the BJP for the third time in a row, local party workers said they were unhappy over other faces not being given a chance. A local party worker said the fight will be a close call this year, with Congress re-fielding Ketan Patel and BSP fielding Bhavesh Patel. Infrastructure development has been a key area of focus in this region, though local businessmen have opposed widening of roads that will lead to demolition of roadside eateries and wine shops.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Business #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #MC on the Road #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Rishabh Pant is back to being a babysitter and this time, for Shikhar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Reminiscing the Master Blaster's firs ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

If Karan Johar Was PM, Akshay Kumar Would be Health Minister, Kareena ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lanka Depends on Malinga As a Leader and Bowl ...

7 Out of 10 Women Cheat on Spouses in India: Survey

Sachin Tendulkar's 46th Birthday: 46 Candid Pictures of Master Blaster

SC Summons Chiefs of CBI, IB, Delhi Police After Lawyer Submits 'Proof ...

Immunisation - Separating Facts from Fiction!

Just 16-minute Sleep Loss Daily Can Hamper Your Job

Tata Motors, ACC, Sterlite, Maruti, Tata Global Among 10 Stocks in New ...

First Look of Jacqueline Fernandez as Netflix’s Mrs. Serial Killer i ...

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Top US officials to hold trade talks next week in Beijing

US sanctions on Iran to take toll on Indian economy, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty around 11,600; ACC sl ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Sri Lanka blasts: Toll rises to 359; Ranil Wickremesinghe says claims ...

With AAP-Congress alliance ruled out, it's three-corner contest in 7 D ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: 'I'm strict but don't humiliate ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen strikes late to seal har ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Redmi Y3 India launch LIVE: Xiaomi's also expected to launch the Redmi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.