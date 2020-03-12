App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol-Local Circles Survey: Did you have to cancel travel plans due to coronavirus?

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your travel plans?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Poll Question

Q1: If you or your family have had to cancel travel this summer (March-June) due to Coronavirus, how was the experience?

- Had to pay a cancellation fee to the website/travel agent and airline/railways

- Had to pay a cancellation fee to airline/railways only and not the website/travel agent

- Had to pay a cancellation fee to the website/travel agent but not airline/railways

- Yet to cancel my travel

- Don’t plan to cancel my travel

- Didn’t have any travel booked for this summer

- Can’t Say

Poll Link: http://bit.ly/coronavirus-travelcancellations

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Travel #travel plans

