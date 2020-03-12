Moneycontrol-Local Circles Survey: Did you have to cancel travel plans due to coronavirus?

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your travel plans?
Q1: If you or your family have had to cancel travel this summer (March-June) due to Coronavirus, how was the experience?
- Had to pay a cancellation fee to the website/travel agent and airline/railways
- Had to pay a cancellation fee to airline/railways only and not the website/travel agent
- Had to pay a cancellation fee to the website/travel agent but not airline/railways
- Yet to cancel my travel
- Don’t plan to cancel my travel
- Didn’t have any travel booked for this summer
- Can't Say
