Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol-Local Circles Survey: Coronavirus impact on business travel

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your business travel plans?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus Impact on Business Travel – Survey
Coronavirus Impact on Business Travel – Survey

Poll Question

Q: How is coronavirus a consideration in work or business-related travel by you or your family member(s) in the next four months (March-June)?

- Plan to travel domestically as well as international and will do so as planned

Close

- Plan to travel domestic but will cancel international travel

- Plan to travel internationally but will cancel domestic travel

- Plan to cancel both domestic and international travel

- Can't Say

-Not Applicable (No travel needed for business/work for me and my family)

Poll Link: Coronavirus Impact on Business Travel – Survey

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 10:24 am

tags #business travel #coronavirus #Health #India #Travel

