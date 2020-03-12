Moneycontrol-Local Circles Survey: Coronavirus impact on business travel

Poll Question

Q: How is coronavirus a consideration in work or business-related travel by you or your family member(s) in the next four months (March-June)?

- Plan to travel domestically as well as international and will do so as planned

- Plan to travel domestic but will cancel international travel

- Plan to travel internationally but will cancel domestic travel

- Plan to cancel both domestic and international travel

- Can't Say

-Not Applicable (No travel needed for business/work for me and my family)