Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Flight tickets between Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata are set to witness a price hike in the coming two weeks as school vacations approach and the recent jet fuel hike. Major airlines like Jet Airways and IndiGo may bounce back from numerous flight cancellations and ongoing runway repair projects.

"With the semester breaks for schools round the corner and early summers, this has become an ideal time for travellers to plan their escape to leisure destinations like Kerala, Himachal, Leh, Ladakh and so on. Therefore, we have noticed a spike in prices over the next week across all key destinations. The prices for the following week are still moderate and people planning to travel can book in advance to get a good deal," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) at Yatra.com said.

Date Range Route 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs) April 1-7 Mumbai-Delhi 5,434 7,615 Mumbai-Bengaluru 4,758 5,213 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,670 4,327 Mumbai-Chennai 4,092 6,508 Mumbai-Kolkata 6,647 7,289 Delhi-Bengaluru 5,262 6,035 Delhi-Chennai 3,958 6,269 Delhi-Kolkata 5,273 5,923 April 8-14 Mumbai-Delhi 5,609 5,302 Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,550 3,660 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,588 3,063 Mumbai-Chennai 8,491 6,611 Delhi-Bengaluru 4,489 5,895 Delhi-Chennai 3,326 5,777 Delhi-Kolkata 4,228 4,523

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.