Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to same period last year. This decline on multiple sectors can be attributed to the sale announcement by airlines to attract more passengers. Travelers are advised to make the most of these low airfares and book their tickets in advance before the annual holiday season of March and Holi long weekend.”- Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com

Date Range BOM-BLR 2019 2020 10-16 Jan 4067 3384 17-23 Jan 4559 2869 Date Range BOM - DEL 2019 2020 10-16 Jan 6020 4441 17-23 Jan 6408 3600 Date Range BOM-CCU 2019 2020 10-16 Jan 5420 4777 17-23 Jan 6188 4217 Date Range BOM-HYD 2019 2020 10-16 Jan 3741 2834 17-23 Jan 4076 2172 Date Range BOM-MAA 2019 2020 10-16 Jan 4668 3772 17-23 Jan 5390 3419 Date Range DEL-BLR 2019 2020 10-16 Jan 4692 4686 17-23 Jan 5278 4141 Date Range DEL-CCU 2019 2020 10-16 Jan 4459 4013 17-23 Jan 4811 3347 Date Range DEL-MAA 2019 2020 10-16 Jan 5261 4788 17-23 Jan 5784 4729