Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to same period last year. This decline on multiple sectors can be attributed to the sale announcement by airlines to attract more passengers. Travelers are advised to make the most of these low airfares and book their tickets in advance before the annual holiday season of March and Holi long weekend.”- Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com
|Date Range
|BOM-BLR
|2019
|2020
|10-16 Jan
|4067
|3384
|17-23 Jan
|4559
|2869
|Date Range
|BOM - DEL
|2019
|2020
|10-16 Jan
|6020
|4441
|17-23 Jan
|6408
|3600
|Date Range
|BOM-CCU
|2019
|2020
|10-16 Jan
|5420
|4777
|17-23 Jan
|6188
|4217
|Date Range
|BOM-HYD
|2019
|2020
|10-16 Jan
|3741
|2834
|17-23 Jan
|4076
|2172
|Date Range
|BOM-MAA
|2019
|2020
|10-16 Jan
|4668
|3772
|17-23 Jan
|5390
|3419
|Date Range
|DEL-BLR
|2019
|2020
|10-16 Jan
|4692
|4686
|17-23 Jan
|5278
|4141
|Date Range
|DEL-CCU
|2019
|2020
|10-16 Jan
|4459
|4013
|17-23 Jan
|4811
|3347
|Date Range
|DEL-MAA
|2019
|2020
|10-16 Jan
|5261
|4788
|17-23 Jan
|5784
|4729
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:38 am