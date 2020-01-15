App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to same period last year. This decline on multiple sectors can be attributed to the sale announcement by airlines to attract more passengers. Travelers are advised to make the most of these low airfares and book their tickets in advance before the annual holiday season of March and Holi long weekend.”- Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to same period last year. This decline on multiple sectors can be attributed to the sale announcement by airlines to attract more passengers. Travelers are advised to make the most of these low airfares and book their tickets in advance before the annual holiday season of March and Holi long weekend.”- Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com

 
Date RangeBOM-BLR
20192020
10-16 Jan40673384
17-23 Jan45592869
 
Date RangeBOM - DEL
20192020
10-16 Jan60204441
17-23 Jan64083600
 
Date RangeBOM-CCU
20192020
10-16 Jan54204777
17-23 Jan61884217
 
Date RangeBOM-HYD
20192020
10-16 Jan37412834
17-23 Jan40762172
 
Date RangeBOM-MAA
20192020
10-16 Jan46683772
17-23 Jan53903419
 
Date RangeDEL-BLR
20192020
10-16 Jan46924686
17-23 Jan52784141
 
Date RangeDEL-CCU
20192020
10-16 Jan44594013
17-23 Jan48113347
   
Date RangeDEL-MAA
20192020
10-16 Jan52614788
17-23 Jan57844729



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:38 am

tags #aviation #Current Affairs #India #Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker #mumbai #New Delhi

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.