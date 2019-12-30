App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Individuals can avail holiday packages to short haul or domestic destinations around their locations to spend quality time with their friends and families.” - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Airfares on multiple domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to the same period last year. Low airfares can be attributed to the airline discounts coupled with available on Yatra.com website for travelers planning their year-end break around Christmas and New Year’s. Individuals can avail holiday packages to short haul or domestic destinations around their locations to spend quality time with their friends and families.” - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com

 
Date RangeBOM-BLR
20182019
19-25 Dec51544340
26 Dec-1 Jan47183931
Date RangeBOM - DEL
20182019
19-25 Dec65465066
26 Dec-1 Jan49823912
Date RangeBOM-CCU
20182019
19-25 Dec75835894
26 Dec-1 Jan58474859
Date RangeBOM-HYD
20182019
19-25 Dec52822949
26 Dec-1 Jan40352704
Date RangeBOM-MAA
20182019
19-25 Dec56044509
26 Dec-1 Jan46983938
Date RangeDEL-BLR
20182019
19-25 Dec63615482
26 Dec-1 Jan62876217
Date RangeDEL-CCU
20182019
19-25 Dec68125366
26 Dec-1 Jan59474692
Date RangeDEL-MAA
20182019
19-25 Dec71565694
26 Dec-1 Jan65245483



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 25, 2019 09:02 am

tags #airfares #airlines #aviation #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.