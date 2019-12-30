Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“Airfares on multiple domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to the same period last year. Low airfares can be attributed to the airline discounts coupled with available on Yatra.com website for travelers planning their year-end break around Christmas and New Year’s. Individuals can avail holiday packages to short haul or domestic destinations around their locations to spend quality time with their friends and families.” - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com

Date Range BOM-BLR 2018 2019 19-25 Dec 5154 4340 26 Dec-1 Jan 4718 3931 Date Range BOM - DEL 2018 2019 19-25 Dec 6546 5066 26 Dec-1 Jan 4982 3912 Date Range BOM-CCU 2018 2019 19-25 Dec 7583 5894 26 Dec-1 Jan 5847 4859 Date Range BOM-HYD 2018 2019 19-25 Dec 5282 2949 26 Dec-1 Jan 4035 2704 Date Range BOM-MAA 2018 2019 19-25 Dec 5604 4509 26 Dec-1 Jan 4698 3938 Date Range DEL-BLR 2018 2019 19-25 Dec 6361 5482 26 Dec-1 Jan 6287 6217 Date Range DEL-CCU 2018 2019 19-25 Dec 6812 5366 26 Dec-1 Jan 5947 4692 Date Range DEL-MAA 2018 2019 19-25 Dec 7156 5694 26 Dec-1 Jan 6524 5483