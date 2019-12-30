Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Individuals can avail holiday packages to short haul or domestic destinations around their locations to spend quality time with their friends and families.” - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com
“Airfares on multiple domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to the same period last year. Low airfares can be attributed to the airline discounts coupled with available on Yatra.com website for travelers planning their year-end break around Christmas and New Year’s. Individuals can avail holiday packages to short haul or domestic destinations around their locations to spend quality time with their friends and families.” - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com
|Date Range
|BOM-BLR
|2018
|2019
|19-25 Dec
|5154
|4340
|26 Dec-1 Jan
|4718
|3931
|Date Range
|BOM - DEL
|2018
|2019
|19-25 Dec
|6546
|5066
|26 Dec-1 Jan
|4982
|3912
|Date Range
|BOM-CCU
|2018
|2019
|19-25 Dec
|7583
|5894
|26 Dec-1 Jan
|5847
|4859
|Date Range
|BOM-HYD
|2018
|2019
|19-25 Dec
|5282
|2949
|26 Dec-1 Jan
|4035
|2704
|Date Range
|BOM-MAA
|2018
|2019
|19-25 Dec
|5604
|4509
|26 Dec-1 Jan
|4698
|3938
|Date Range
|DEL-BLR
|2018
|2019
|19-25 Dec
|6361
|5482
|26 Dec-1 Jan
|6287
|6217
|Date Range
|DEL-CCU
|2018
|2019
|19-25 Dec
|6812
|5366
|26 Dec-1 Jan
|5947
|4692
|Date Range
|DEL-MAA
|2018
|2019
|19-25 Dec
|7156
|5694
|26 Dec-1 Jan
|6524
|5483
