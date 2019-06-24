App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

On June 18, GoAir offered tickets for as low as Rs 899.

Flight fares are at present low, before the start of the festive season. On June 18, GoAir offered tickets for as low as Rs 899. IndiGo too, had a flash sale earlier this month, with fares starting at Rs 999.

"Airfares on major domestic routes between June 21 to July 04, declined as compared to the same period last year. This can be attributed to the upcoming lean travel season and airlines announcing attractive sales. Travellers are advised to book tickets in advance and make the best out of the low airfares, before the onset of the festive season," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) at Yatra.com said.
Date Range Routes 2018 2019
June 21-June 27 Mumbai-Delhi 5,783 5,304
Mumbai-Bengaluru 5,544 3,731
Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,632 2,901
Mumbai-Chennai 4,884 3,910
Mumbai-Kolkata 5,782 4,823
Delhi-Bengaluru 5,472 6,853
Delhi-Chennai 5,802 7,657
Delhi-Kolkata 5,226 5,927
June 28 - July 4 Mumbai-Delhi 4,164 3,429
Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,029 3,201
Mumbai-Hyderabad 1,935 2,028
Mumbai-Chennai 4,044 3,430
Mumbai-Kolkata 4,377 4,802
Delhi-Bengaluru 5,171 6,168
Delhi-Chennai 6,684 5,533
Delhi-Kolkata 4,317 4,113
 

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Business #India

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

