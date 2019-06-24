Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

On June 18, GoAir offered tickets for as low as Rs 899.
Flight fares are at present low, before the start of the festive season. On June 18, GoAir offered tickets for as low as Rs 899. IndiGo too, had a flash sale earlier this month, with fares starting at Rs 999."Airfares on major domestic routes between June 21 to July 04, declined as compared to the same period last year. This can be attributed to the upcoming lean travel season and airlines announcing attractive sales. Travellers are advised to book tickets in advance and make the best out of the low airfares, before the onset of the festive season," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) at Yatra.com said.
|Date Range
|Routes
|2018
|2019
|June 21-June 27
|Mumbai-Delhi
|5,783
|5,304
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|5,544
|3,731
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|2,632
|2,901
|Mumbai-Chennai
|4,884
|3,910
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|5,782
|4,823
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|5,472
|6,853
|Delhi-Chennai
|5,802
|7,657
|Delhi-Kolkata
|5,226
|5,927
|June 28 - July 4
|Mumbai-Delhi
|4,164
|3,429
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|3,029
|3,201
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|1,935
|2,028
|Mumbai-Chennai
|4,044
|3,430
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|4,377
|4,802
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|5,171
|6,168
|Delhi-Chennai
|6,684
|5,533
|Delhi-Kolkata
|4,317
|4,113
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 05:35 pm