Last Updated : February 20, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex, Nifty slip again on profit booking

    All sectoral indices ended in the red with the PSU bank index down 4.7 percent while the auto, bank, infra, metal and pharma indices shed 1-2 percent. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Narendra Modi to chair Niti Aayog's governing council meeting
    Kerala to host annual folk art fest
    Tomorrow:
    Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi

    Civic poll campaign ends in 6 Gujarat cities, voting on Feb 21

  • Big story

    Pandemic likely to force 18 million Indians to find new occupation by 2030

    The impact will be 'disproportionately' felt on low-wage workers in retail, food services, hospitality, and office administration, the report by McKinsey Global Institute, a think-tank, said. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Dr Reddy’s initiates Emergency Use Authorisation process for Sputnik V

    The pharma company will present the the safety profile of phase two study and interim data of phase three study of human adenoviral vector-based platform vaccine candidate in the review process. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    What do WhatsApp policy changes actually mean?

    What do the privacy changes actually entail? While it is true that some of the new policies do indeed inspire some pause, there is also a lot of misinformation that needs to be vetted here. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Good to get rid of cryptocurrency: Bill Gates

    When asked which technological advancement the world could do without, Bill Gates responded saying: “The way cryptocurrency works today allows for certain criminal activities. It would be good to get rid of that.” Read this news piece here.

  • Tailpiece

    Mental health providers struggle to meet demand

    As per an American Psychological Association poll, 74 percent psychologists said they were seeing more patients with anxiety disorders compared with before the pandemic; 60 percent were seeing more patients with depressive disorders; and 30 percent said they were seeing more patients overall. Read more.

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

