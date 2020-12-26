MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 26, 2020 / 07:55 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    36 stocks surged 100-900%

    Since Christmas 2019, market not only formed new highs but crashed to multi-year lows only to bounce back and reach new milestones. The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rallied 13 percent each, while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed 19 percent and 32 percent respectively from Christmas 2019 to Christmas 2020. Read about the winner stocks here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday: Farmers' protests entered the 30th day and the centre wrote another letter to invite farmers for talks amid politics from all sides. Read highights from our blog here.

    Today: India is taking on Australia in the Boxing Day Test today as they look to come out strongly after their shock defeat in first test. Read more here.

    Close

  • Big Story

    PM Modi releases over Rs 18,000 crore to more than 9 crore farmers

    With the push of a button, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enabled the transfer of money at an event which the ruling BJP has made into a mega exercise to reach out to farmers by having its leaders interact with the farming community. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Dry run for vaccine rollout in four states next week

    In a statement, the health ministry said that detailed training modules had been developed for different categories of vaccine handlers and administrators. Full details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    OnePlus 9 to feature wireless, reverse wireless charging

    The latest OnePlus 9 specifications leaked by 91Mobiles suggest that the device will come with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.  Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Why higher premiums should not stop smokers from buying term insurance covers

    While COVID-19 has pushed many to buy health insurance policies and term insurance covers, did you know that if you are smoker, your premiums can be around 70 percent higher? Read the full story.

  • Tailpiece

    A world on pause in 2020: How coronavirus altered the course of human history

    The mystery virus stopped a globalised world in its tracks. Take a look at how 2020 unfolded.

