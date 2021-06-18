MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 18, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

  • Economy

    India retains 43rd rank on IMD's World Competitiveness Index


    India has retained the 43rd spot in the World Competitiveness Index compiled by the Institute for Management Development (IMD). The country has maintained this position for the last three years, here's everything you need to know about what this ranking reveals. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    A parliamentary panel headed by Shashi Tharoor has summoned Twitter officials to give representation on how to prevent misuse of the platform.
    Tomorrow:

    Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration process for BSEB OFSS Admission 2021.

  • Entertainment

    Will Bollywood's latest release rescue Multiplexes?


    Well, at least Multiplexes owners are optimistic it will. For chains like For INOX and Miraj Cinemas, Bollywood contributes over 60 percent of the overall box office collections. Maryam Farooqui explains why Bell Bottoms starring Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's latest big-budget venture could spell recovery for these chains, in this piece. 

  • Startup Tales

    Meet, the PayTM Mafia


    Globally there is the PayPal Mafia; closer home are the Flipkart and Zoho mafias. At a time when the home-grown digital payments firm Paytm gears up for an initial public offering (IPO), Priyanka Sahay takes a look at the people who comprise the PayTM Mafia in this piece. 

  • Sports

    Rafael Nadal pulls out Wimbledon and Tokyo Games


    Rafeal Nadal, who reached the French Open semifinals this month but lost to Novak Djokovic, has said that he will be pulling out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Games. Read here to know what led to the decision.


  • Coronavirus Check

    Mumbai doctor recounts COVID-19 surge


    With Mumbai all set to reopen the city which is home to a population of over 20 million people, take a look at how frontline doctors describe their service during the COVID-19 surge.

  • Your Money

    Picking the best investment choice for your retirement kitty

    In a recent announcement, RBI (Reserve Bank of India) set the savings deposits rate between 2.7-3%, and term deposits rate (exceeding one year) between 4.9-5.5%. Amid constantly lowering interest rates, a major class of senior citizens and those approaching retirement might find it hard to sustain. In this piece Ira Punik decodes five of the best investment choices you can make towards saving for your retirement.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

