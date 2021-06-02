MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 02, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Adios Board Exams!

    In view of COVID-19, the government made an executive decision to cancel Board Exams for Class 12 in the CBSE boards. The outcome was a result of a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following suit, CISCE also said it would be cancelling exams. Read the full story here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Auto component maker Motherson Sumi Systems set to reveal its financials.
    Tomorrow:

    The US to release its initial jobless claims.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Government says we will have vaccine to inoculate people, soon

    The Centre on June 1 said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore, people, a day. Catch up with the latest updates on India's vaccine drive here. 

  • Real Estate

    This is how much Dextrus's Chief spent on a Duplex in Bandra

    Rs 66 crore. That's the figure Robin Chhabra, founder, and CEO of premium shared workspaces, Dextrus, dolled out for his brand new duplex located in Bandra. This is how he used the existing stamp duty waiver in Maharashtra to buy this key property.

  • Policy

    Tipples in Delhi may have to wait a little longer to get alcohol delivered

    The Delhi government has made a provision in its excise rules that paves way for home delivery of Indian and foreign brands of liquor in the national capital through mobile apps or online web portals. Before drinkers can rejoice, there still may be a while to go before they can order it home. Gulam Jeelani explains the policy update in this piece.

  • Health

    What is H10N3 strain of avian flu, should you be worried?

    A 41-year-old man from China’s Zhenjiang city became the first known case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of avian flu, the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) informed on June 1. Here's everything you need to know about this strain whose risk of spreading on a large scale is very low as per claims made by Chinese Health experts.

  • Tailpiece

    Who are the world's richest families?

    A pandemic hasn’t stopped many of the planet’s wealthiest dynasties from adding to their fortunes. Here's a glimpse into those families that are among the wealthiest in the world and what they are worth.

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

