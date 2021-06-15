MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Last Updated : June 15, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    NSDL says foreign funds invested in Adani companies are not frozen

    NSDL says foreign funds invested in Adani companies are not frozen

    Following reports which suggested that three foreign funds invested in Adani group of companies were frozen, the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) told the energy-conglomerate that the accounts were indeed not frozen. Catch up on the latest updates here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Jubilant Foodworks is all set to release its Q4FY21 earnings.
    Tomorrow:

    Dodla Dairy, a Hyderabad-based integrated dairy company, will launch its initial public offering at a price band of Rs 421-428 per share.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Vaccines and those who have recovered from COVID-19


    A single dose of the Covishield vaccine elicits a higher immunity response among individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19, suggested a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. Here's everything you need to know about it.

  • India

    Why has Delhi banned soaps?


    The Delhi government on Monday banned the sale, storage, transportation, and marketing of soaps and detergents not conforming to the latest BIS standards to curb pollution in the Yamuna river. Read about this new regulation here. 

  • Cryptocurrency

    Could astrology be the way to make key gains?


    Just like any other market, the cryptocurrency universe too has its ups and downs. While learning the fundamentals of this digital asset remains inscrutable for many, could astrology, a centuries-old system be the answer? Read about how you could use astrology to reap cryptocurrency benefits here. 

  • Startup Tales

    This is how Zerodha's Nithin Kamath got banned from a chess platform


    Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath defeated world champion and grandmaster Viswanathan Anand in a charity chess game using help from in-game analysts and computers. In this piece, Moneycontrol's M Sriram decodes the entire matrix of the situation, including how Kamath's actions during the game led to him getting a ban from chess.com.

  • Tailpiece

    10 years of Djoko!

    Novak Djokovic may not have been a winner of 19 Grand Slams today if not for a reaching-out message from a well-meaning if unconventional doctor. In this piece, Akshay Sawai writes about the tennis champion's gluten-free diet and how it shaped the Serbian Tennis Player's game.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.