Market Buzz

FMCG in June quarter: Volume & margins grow as inflation moderates, small players make comeback

The FMCG industry witnessed growth in volume and expansion in gross margins in the June quarter, aided by moderation in inflation which also boosted small players in select categories. Several small players that had earlier vacated some of the market segments during the peak of inflation, returned and intensified the competition at the local level, forcing several big FMCG players to go for price corrections. Read more