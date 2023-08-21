English
    Last Updated : August 21, 2023 / 06:00 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      FMCG in June quarter: Volume & margins grow as inflation moderates, small players make comeback

      The FMCG industry witnessed growth in volume and expansion in gross margins in the June quarter, aided by moderation in inflation which also boosted small players in select categories. Several small players that had earlier vacated some of the market segments during the peak of inflation, returned and intensified the competition at the local level, forcing several big FMCG players to go for price corrections. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      BCCI to announce India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad
      BDL MT Recruitment to list out candidates for 45 posts
      Jio Financial Services to get listed on bourses
      Bandi Sanjay to tour Andhra Pradesh to motivate BJP workers
      Unionized farmers to protest in Ballari, Karnataka
      Om Birla to inaugurate CPA’s India Region Conference in Udaipur
      Onam celebrations to begin in Thrikkakara
      TomorrowMizoram to hold two-day Assembly session
      Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP
      PM Modi to visit South Africa for BRICS Summit
      Samsung to take down Galaxy Store and Themes temporarily
      Aeroflex Industries to launch IPO

    • Big Story

      Chandrayaan-3 set to land on moon on August 23 around 6:04 pm: ISRO

      India's moon mission will get closer to success as it will reach a remarkable milestone with the Chandrayaan-3 mission poised to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23  at around 18:04 hours-- and it can be watched live by the nation on multiple platforms. Read more

    • Your Money

      NPS: Which is the best annuity option?

      To get the most out of your National Pension System (NPS), it is not just important to invest regularly but also to make the right decision regarding pension payouts after you turn 60. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      German minister uses UPI to buy chillies from vegetable vendor in Bengaluru. Watch

      A German minister was left visibly impressed after he used UPI to buy green chilies from a local vegetable vendor. In a now-viral video shared by the German embassy in India, Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing was seen amused by the simplicity of UPI payments. Watch here

    • Auto

      Bharat NCAP launch on Aug 22: Elevating vehicle safety, global competitiveness

      Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on August 22, 2023. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      Bengaluru man wins Rs 10,000 compensation from supermarket over expired oats

      A 49-year-old man from Bengaluru won a refund and compensation of Rs 10,000 from a supermarket after he suffered food poisoning from eating oats bought from the store. After he fell ill, the man discovered that the supermarket was selling oats past their expiry date by sticking labels with fresh dates on the packets. He then approached the consumer court which recently rules in his favour. Read more

