Tailpiece

Antim Panghal, first Indian to win U-20 World Wrestling Championships twice, is on fire

Everything has gone wrong in Indian wrestling. Everything seems to be going right with Indian wrestling. On August 18, the Indian U-20 women’s squad made history by finishing atop the overall medal tally at the U-20 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan. It’s the first time India has finished as the top wrestling country in a tournament, winning seven out of 10 medals in the women’s events—three golds, a silver, and three bronzes. Read more