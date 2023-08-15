English
    Last Updated : August 15, 2023 / 06:00 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Sebi moots alternative to reverse-book building process, changes to voluntary delisting norms

      After Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch reiterated that the regulator did not want "Abhimanyus" in the market in the last press conference, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed changes to voluntary delisting norms, including giving a fixed-price mechanism as an alternative to reverse-book building (RBB) process. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      India to celebrate its 77th Independence Day
      Thousands to celebrate India Day in Johannesburg
      US lawmakers introduce 15 August as National Day of Celebration
      Delegation of Param Vir Chakras and Shaurya Chakra
      BHU to disclose PG seat allotment
      Government Hospitals to start free treatment in MaharashtraTomorrow
      Supreme Court to hear plea in demolition near Krishna Janmabhoomi
      Honda Cars India to begin pan-India service camp
      Pro Golf Championship to start in Chennai
      Chandrayaan 3 to execute next operation in lunar orbit
      Chhari Mubarak rituals to be as part of Amarnath Yatra
      Congress to release list of Congress Working Committee members
      Delhi Assembly to be convened
      SBFC Finance to share list of bourses

    • Big Story

      July retail inflation at 15-month high of 7.44%

      India's headline retail inflation rate crashed past the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6 percent tolerance range in July and shot up to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent, spurred on by a massive increase in vegetable prices, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on August 14 showed. Read more

    • Your Money

      Should you invest in infrastructure mutual funds? Know the risks and opportunities

      The government’s focus on infrastructure investment is reflected in the double-digit growth in capital outlay assigned to the sector in the last few years. In the Union Budget 2023-24, the capital expenditure outlay was increased to a massive Rs10 lakh crore, an over 35 per cent growth in the expenditure outlay in FY2021-22 and FY2022-23 as per the latest Economic Survey. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews

      Amazon is rolling out a new generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers. Read more

    • Auto

      Hero MotoCorp discloses details of promoter family settlement

      Hero MotoCorp on August 14 disclosed details of the promoter family settlement pact entered by the family members on July 27, 2016. As per the pact, Sunil Munjal exited from the management and control of Hero MotoCorp and also stepped down from the post of joint managing director. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      Bengaluru techie rejected 13 job offers for internship. 1 year on, she earns over Rs 20 lpa

      When Riti Kumari was 21, she received job offers from 13 companies including TCS, Infosys, and Wipro with one of the companies offering her a salary of Rs 17 lakh per annum. But, Kumari decided to follow her heart and instead took up an internship with Walmart. It's been a little over a year since and now Kumari earns more than Rs 20 lakh per annum. Read more

    Nykaa, JK cement, Pantanjali, RVNL and Glenmark Pharma Q1 results & more | Market Minutes

