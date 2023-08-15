Your Money

Should you invest in infrastructure mutual funds? Know the risks and opportunities

The government’s focus on infrastructure investment is reflected in the double-digit growth in capital outlay assigned to the sector in the last few years. In the Union Budget 2023-24, the capital expenditure outlay was increased to a massive Rs10 lakh crore, an over 35 per cent growth in the expenditure outlay in FY2021-22 and FY2022-23 as per the latest Economic Survey. Read more