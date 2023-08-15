Last Updated : August 15, 2023 / 06:00 AM IST
Sebi moots alternative to reverse-book building process, changes to voluntary delisting norms
After Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch reiterated that the regulator did not want "Abhimanyus" in the market in the last press conference, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed changes to voluntary delisting norms, including giving a fixed-price mechanism as an alternative to reverse-book building (RBB) process. Read more