Last Updated : August 14, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Not so keen on any other new acquisitions, says Tata Steel CEO Narendran
Tata Steel – which is in an expansion mode in India – is not so keen on any other new acquisitions, chief executive TV Narendran has said. Read more
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
CBSE advices schools to observe partition day
India, China to hold talks on LAC
UP government to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’
Punjab CM to inaugurate 76 new mohalla clinics
CITU to conduct night long protests to condemn anti-people policies
MHADA to conduct its online lottery for apartments in Mumbai
Lucknow government to hold exhibition to sensitise people about the horrors of partition
Tecno Pova5, Pova 5 Pro with arc LED light to reveal prices
TVS Supply Chain Solutions to close IPO
Srivari Spices to issue basis allotment of IPO
TomorrowIndia to celebrate its 77th Independence Day
Thousands to celebrate India Day in Johannesburg
US lawmakers introduce 15 August as National Day of Celebration
Delegation of Param Vir Chakras and Shaurya Chakra
BHU to disclose PG seat allotment
Government Hospitals to start free treatment in Maharashtra
Big Story
RBI selects McKinsey and Company, Accenture Solutions to use AI, ML to improve regulatory supervision
The Reserve Bank has selected global consultancy firms McKinsey and Company India LLP and Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd India to develop systems using artificial intelligence and machine learning for its supervisory functions. Read more
Your Money
HDFC Bank eyes need-based product sales for new customers, post merger with HDFC
The bank’s private banking head says the core philosophy is all offerings on the wealth management platform have to be aligned with the customer's expectations. Read more
Tech Tattle
Ola Electric to unveil MoveOS 4 update for S1 electric scooter on Independence Day
Ola Electric has revealed its plans to introduce the highly anticipated MoveOS 4 update on Independence Day, August 15, which also happens to be its Consumer Day. This update, set to enhance the Ola S1 electric scooter range, is projected to be accessible to customers by the end of the year. Read more
Auto
Passenger vehicle sales set to cross 10 lakh mark in festive period this year
Domestic passenger vehicle sales are expected to cross 10 lakh mark in the festive period this year with demand remaining robust, especially for utility vehicles. Read more
Tailpiece
80% of bosses regret initial plans of asking employees to return to office: Report
At a time when global companies are grappling with putting an end to working from home and convincing employees to return to office, a recent study conducted in the US has shown that 80 percent of bosses regret their initial return-to-office decisions, saying they would have made their plans differently if they had a better understanding of what their employees wanted. Read more
