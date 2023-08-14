English
    Last Updated : August 14, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Not so keen on any other new acquisitions, says Tata Steel CEO Narendran

      Tata Steel – which is in an expansion mode in India – is not so keen on any other new acquisitions, chief executive TV Narendran has said. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      CBSE advices schools to observe partition day
      India, China to hold talks on LAC
      UP government to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’
      Punjab CM to inaugurate 76 new mohalla clinics
      CITU to conduct night long protests to condemn anti-people policies
      MHADA to conduct its online lottery for apartments in Mumbai
      Lucknow government to hold exhibition to sensitise people about the horrors of partition
      Tecno Pova5, Pova 5 Pro with arc LED light to reveal prices
      TVS Supply Chain Solutions to close IPO
      Srivari Spices to issue basis allotment of IPO
      TomorrowIndia to celebrate its 77th Independence Day
      Thousands to celebrate India Day in Johannesburg
      US lawmakers introduce 15 August as National Day of Celebration
      Delegation of Param Vir Chakras and Shaurya Chakra
      BHU to disclose PG seat allotment
      Government Hospitals to start free treatment in Maharashtra

    • Big Story

      RBI selects McKinsey and Company, Accenture Solutions to use AI, ML to improve regulatory supervision

      The Reserve Bank has selected global consultancy firms McKinsey and Company India LLP and Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd India to develop systems using artificial intelligence and machine learning for its supervisory functions. Read more

    • Your Money

      HDFC Bank eyes need-based product sales for new customers, post merger with HDFC

      The bank’s private banking head says the core philosophy is all offerings on the wealth management platform have to be aligned with the customer's expectations. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Ola Electric to unveil MoveOS 4 update for S1 electric scooter on Independence Day

      Ola Electric has revealed its plans to introduce the highly anticipated MoveOS 4 update on Independence Day, August 15, which also happens to be its Consumer Day. This update, set to enhance the Ola S1 electric scooter range, is projected to be accessible to customers by the end of the year. Read more

    • Auto

      Passenger vehicle sales set to cross 10 lakh mark in festive period this year

      Domestic passenger vehicle sales are expected to cross 10 lakh mark in the festive period this year with demand remaining robust, especially for utility vehicles. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      80% of bosses regret initial plans of asking employees to return to office: Report

      At a time when global companies are grappling with putting an end to working from home and convincing employees to return to office, a recent study conducted in the US has shown that 80 percent of bosses regret their initial return-to-office decisions, saying they would have made their plans differently if they had a better understanding of what their employees wanted. Read more

