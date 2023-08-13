English
    Last Updated : August 13, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      RK Swamy files for IPO, first by an integrated marketing services group

      RK Swamy Limited, the largest Indian majority-owned integrated marketing services provider offering a single-window solution for creative,a media, data analytics and market research services, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Har Ghar Tiranga campaign starts
      Mobile internet to remain suspended in Nuh
      Third edition Junior Women's Hockey League to begin
      President Murmu to watch Gadar 2 at Rashtrapati Bhavan
      Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar
      Tomorrow
      CBSE advices schools to observe partition day
      India, China to hold talks on LAC
      UP government to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’
      Punjab CM to inaugurate 76 new mohalla clinics
      CITU to conduct night long protests to condemn anti-people policies
      MHADA to conduct its online lottery for apartments in Mumbai
      Lucknow government to hold exhibition to sensitise people about the horrors of partition
      Tecno Pova5, Pova 5 Pro with arc LED light to reveal prices
      TVS Supply Chain Solutions to close IPO
      Srivari Spices to issue basis allotment of IPO

    • Big Story

      Adani Ports names MSKA & Associates as new auditor, says Deloitte’s exit arguments not convincing

      A source told Reuters on Friday Deloitte decided to resign from the role amid concerns over certain transactions flagged in a report by Hindenburg, which the company did not wish to look into independently. Read more

    • Your Money

      Why Max Life Nifty Smallcap Quality Index Fund is a smart investment decision?

      India’s growth story is now a well-established fact and is being recognized globally. In a world of slowing economic growth rates, India is climbing up the ranks and is all set to achieve $5 trillion GDP size in the coming years. As a retail investor you might be wondering how can you also be a part of India’s incredible growth story. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple supplier Foxconn hikes investment proposal in Telangana to $550 million

      The Board of Directors of FIT Hon Teng Ltd (Foxconn) has approved a $400 million investment in Telangana, as confirmed by Foxconn India representative V Lee. Foxconn is a key supplier for Apple. Read more

    • Auto

      Servotech Power, UP government collaborate to set up EV charger manufacturing plant at Rs 300 crore investment

      Servotech Power Systems will invest Rs 300 crore to set up an EV charger manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh as part of an agreement with the state government. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      Sudha Murty, Shankar Mahadevan included in panel to help prepare new NCERT books

      Infosys Foundation Chairman Sudha Murty was chosen as part of a 19-member panel constituted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to help revise textbooks, as per new curriculum, officials said. Read more

