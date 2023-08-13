Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Today

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign starts

Mobile internet to remain suspended in Nuh

Third edition Junior Women's Hockey League to begin

President Murmu to watch Gadar 2 at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar

Tomorrow

CBSE advices schools to observe partition day

India, China to hold talks on LAC

UP government to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

Punjab CM to inaugurate 76 new mohalla clinics

CITU to conduct night long protests to condemn anti-people policies

MHADA to conduct its online lottery for apartments in Mumbai

Lucknow government to hold exhibition to sensitise people about the horrors of partition

Tecno Pova5, Pova 5 Pro with arc LED light to reveal prices

TVS Supply Chain Solutions to close IPO

Srivari Spices to issue basis allotment of IPO