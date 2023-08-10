Watch Out

Take a look at the key events:

Today

RBI to hold Monetary Policy meeting

Chennai, Bengaluru offices declare holiday for Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer’ premiere

Unionised electricity workers to call for indefinite strike across Andhra Pradesh

Unionised railway workers to stage demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi

Air India to rebrand current logo

Manipur schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12

TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited, Shelter Pharma to open IPO for subscription

Bengaluru to hold India Startup Festival

PM Modi to reply on no-confidence motion debate

Pawan Kalyan to conduct Varahi Vijaya Yatra in Vizag

LIC, Pidilite Industries, Grasim, Samvardhana, Hero MotoCorp, Alkem Labs, Page Industries, CCI, SAIL, Honeywell Automation

TomorrowBombay High Court to hear Edelweiss Group in Nitin Desai case

CREDAI to hold three-day Fairpro 2023

Indian Ships to visit Port Rashid Dubai

Osho Monsoon Festival to kickstart

Tecno to launch Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro 5G

BTS to drop two pre-releases

Last day of Dabur India Outlook Week

Unionised workers to hold one-hour protest at tea garden in Assam

Russia to launch lunar spacecraft in a race with India to south pole of moon

Concord Biotech, Sangani Hospital and Yudiz Solutions to do basis allotment

Oriana Power to release tentative listing

Q1 results of ONGC, HAL, ABB India, Apollo Hospitals, Power Finance Corp, Jindal Steel, Zydus Life, Info Edge, IRFC, Astral, Muthoot Finance, Patanjali Foods, NHPC, Nykaa, Voltas, Timken India, Glenmark Pharma, Sun TV