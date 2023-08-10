English
    Last Updated : August 10, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Downgrades outpace upgrades over the past month as Q1 earnings throw up nasty surprises

      On the face of it, first quarter earnings have given the street more cause for cheer than for lament, but a closer reading shows a different picture. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at the key events:


      Today
      RBI to hold Monetary Policy meeting
      Chennai, Bengaluru offices declare holiday for Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer’ premiere
      Unionised electricity workers to call for indefinite strike across Andhra Pradesh
      Unionised railway workers to stage demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi
      Air India to rebrand current logo
      Manipur schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12
      TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited, Shelter Pharma to open IPO for subscription
      Bengaluru to hold India Startup Festival
      PM Modi to reply on no-confidence motion debate
      Pawan Kalyan to conduct Varahi Vijaya Yatra in Vizag
      LIC, Pidilite Industries, Grasim, Samvardhana, Hero MotoCorp, Alkem Labs, Page Industries, CCI, SAIL, Honeywell Automation
      TomorrowBombay High Court to hear Edelweiss Group in Nitin Desai case
      CREDAI to hold three-day Fairpro 2023
      Indian Ships to visit Port Rashid Dubai
      Osho Monsoon Festival to kickstart
      Tecno to launch Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro 5G
      BTS to drop two pre-releases
      Last day of Dabur India Outlook Week
      Unionised workers to hold one-hour protest at tea garden in Assam
      Russia to launch lunar spacecraft in a race with India to south pole of moon
      Concord Biotech, Sangani Hospital and Yudiz Solutions to do basis allotment
      Oriana Power to release tentative listing
      Q1 results of ONGC, HAL, ABB India, Apollo Hospitals, Power Finance Corp, Jindal Steel, Zydus Life, Info Edge, IRFC, Astral, Muthoot Finance, Patanjali Foods, NHPC, Nykaa, Voltas, Timken India, Glenmark Pharma, Sun TV

    • Big Story

      Sebi reduces timeline for listing shares to T+3 from T+6; mandatory from December 1

      The market regulator has reduced the timeline for listing of securities after the closure of public issue to three days, from the current six working days. Read more

    • Your Money

      Equity fund inflows dip 12 % in July, SIPs top Rs 15,000 crore for first time

      Open-ended equity mutual funds recorded a 12 percent decline in net inflow to Rs 7,626 crore in July as large-cap funds continued to grapple with outflows, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on August 9, showed. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Sony begins rolling out PS5 cloud game streaming to beta testers

      Sony has begun rolling out cloud game streaming support for PS5 to select beta users. The console and hardware giant announced the feature in June, giving PS Plus Premium members a chance to try it out. Read more

    • Auto

      Hero MotoCorp faces tax probe over links to vendor, say sources

      Indian tax authorities are investigating motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp's relationship with a vendor suspected of reporting about 900 million rupees ($11 million) in false expenditure, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      ‘KFC, Pizza Hut to pay packaging fee': Consumer court rules on Zomato customer's plea

      A consumer court in Gujarat has ruled that fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut should not charge extra fees for packaging charges from consumers. The judgment comes after a law student from Bihar filed a PIL when he noticed that extra charges were being added to his order when he tried ordering food via the food delivery app Zomato. Read more

