Market Buzz
Downgrades outpace upgrades over the past month as Q1 earnings throw up nasty surprises
On the face of it, first quarter earnings have given the street more cause for cheer than for lament, but a closer reading shows a different picture. Read more
Watch Out
Take a look at the key events:
Today
RBI to hold Monetary Policy meeting
Chennai, Bengaluru offices declare holiday for Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer’ premiere
Unionised electricity workers to call for indefinite strike across Andhra Pradesh
Unionised railway workers to stage demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi
Air India to rebrand current logo
Manipur schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12
TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited, Shelter Pharma to open IPO for subscription
Bengaluru to hold India Startup Festival
PM Modi to reply on no-confidence motion debate
Pawan Kalyan to conduct Varahi Vijaya Yatra in Vizag
LIC, Pidilite Industries, Grasim, Samvardhana, Hero MotoCorp, Alkem Labs, Page Industries, CCI, SAIL, Honeywell Automation
TomorrowBombay High Court to hear Edelweiss Group in Nitin Desai case
CREDAI to hold three-day Fairpro 2023
Indian Ships to visit Port Rashid Dubai
Osho Monsoon Festival to kickstart
Tecno to launch Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro 5G
BTS to drop two pre-releases
Last day of Dabur India Outlook Week
Unionised workers to hold one-hour protest at tea garden in Assam
Russia to launch lunar spacecraft in a race with India to south pole of moon
Concord Biotech, Sangani Hospital and Yudiz Solutions to do basis allotment
Oriana Power to release tentative listing
Q1 results of ONGC, HAL, ABB India, Apollo Hospitals, Power Finance Corp, Jindal Steel, Zydus Life, Info Edge, IRFC, Astral, Muthoot Finance, Patanjali Foods, NHPC, Nykaa, Voltas, Timken India, Glenmark Pharma, Sun TV
Big Story
Sebi reduces timeline for listing shares to T+3 from T+6; mandatory from December 1
The market regulator has reduced the timeline for listing of securities after the closure of public issue to three days, from the current six working days. Read more
Your Money
Equity fund inflows dip 12 % in July, SIPs top Rs 15,000 crore for first time
Open-ended equity mutual funds recorded a 12 percent decline in net inflow to Rs 7,626 crore in July as large-cap funds continued to grapple with outflows, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on August 9, showed. Read more
Tech Tattle
Sony begins rolling out PS5 cloud game streaming to beta testers
Sony has begun rolling out cloud game streaming support for PS5 to select beta users. The console and hardware giant announced the feature in June, giving PS Plus Premium members a chance to try it out. Read more
Auto
Hero MotoCorp faces tax probe over links to vendor, say sources
Indian tax authorities are investigating motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp's relationship with a vendor suspected of reporting about 900 million rupees ($11 million) in false expenditure, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Read more
Tailpiece
‘KFC, Pizza Hut to pay packaging fee': Consumer court rules on Zomato customer's plea
A consumer court in Gujarat has ruled that fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut should not charge extra fees for packaging charges from consumers. The judgment comes after a law student from Bihar filed a PIL when he noticed that extra charges were being added to his order when he tried ordering food via the food delivery app Zomato. Read more
