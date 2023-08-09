English
    Last Updated : August 09, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Sebi puts in place mechanism to reverse erroneous, off-market securities’ transfer

      The market regulator has set in place a new mechanism to reverse erroneous transfer of securities made to a demat account. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at the key events:


      Today
      Trade union to stage protest
      State government announces Punjab Bandh
      Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.7 update to release
      Revamped Shaheedi Park to open for public
      Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to resume
      United Naga Council plans mega rally
      INC to rally at Banswara District at Moksh Dham
      AIPEK to observe anti-privatisation day
      India-Pakistan match for Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai
      Rahul Gandhi to address rally at Banswara
      SC to hear arguments on locus standi of PIL plea in Bilkis Bano case
      Chandrayaan 3 to conduct next orbit reduction manoeuvre
      Srivari Spices to close IPO
      Q1 results of Tata Power, Berger Paints, Trent, PI Industries, IRCTC, Bharat Forge, Abbott India, Uno Minda, ZEE, SJVN, Ratnamani Metals, Kalyan Jewellers, Natco Pharma, Max Financial
      TomorrowChennai, Bengaluru offices declare holiday for Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer’ premiere
      Unionised electricity workers to call for indefinite strike across Andhra Pradesh
      Air India to rebrand current logo
      Unionised railway workers to stage demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, DelhiManipur schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12
      TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited, Shelter Pharma to open IPO for subscription
      Bengaluru to hold India Startup Festival
      PM Modi to reply on no-confidence motion debate
      Pawan Kalyan to conduct Varahi Vijaya Yatra in Vizag
      LIC, Pidilite Industries, Grasim, Samvardhana, Hero MotoCorp, Alkem Labs, Page Industries, CCI, SAIL, Honeywell Automation

    • Big Story

      MPL to lay off 350 employees after 28% GST on real-money gaming

      Esports and skill gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) is laying off 350 employees, which represents about 50 percent of its India workforce, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. Read more

    • Your Money

      Retail investors prefer index funds over ETF while going passive: Motilal Oswal AMC Survey

      As the number of takers for passive investing increases in the Indian mutual fund industry, the segment is witnessing some interesting trends. Though exchange-traded funds (ETF) emerged as preferred vehicles for passive investing in the USA, Indian investors are rather comfortable investing through index funds than ETFs. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft releases Bing Chat on Safari and Chrome mobile

      Microsoft has announced the availability of its AI-based Bing Chat on mobile versions of third-party browsers like Apple's Safari and Google Chrome. Read more

    • Auto

      2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch tomorrow, get ready for luxury SUV

      Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the much-anticipated next-generation GLC SUV tomorrow in the India market. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      Indians aren't ready to return to office: 71% prefer flexibility to better pay, finds survey

      As offices across the world initiate return-to-office, employees in India are far from ready to return to working in an office five days a week like in pre-pandemic days. According to a new survey by job site Indeed, 71 percent of Indian professionals chose flexibility as the top parameter while looking for a job. Read more

