Last Updated : August 09, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Sebi puts in place mechanism to reverse erroneous, off-market securities’ transfer
The market regulator has set in place a new mechanism to reverse erroneous transfer of securities made to a demat account. Read more
Watch Out
Take a look at the key events:
Today
Trade union to stage protest
State government announces Punjab Bandh
Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.7 update to release
Revamped Shaheedi Park to open for public
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to resume
United Naga Council plans mega rally
INC to rally at Banswara District at Moksh Dham
AIPEK to observe anti-privatisation day
India-Pakistan match for Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai
Rahul Gandhi to address rally at Banswara
SC to hear arguments on locus standi of PIL plea in Bilkis Bano case
Chandrayaan 3 to conduct next orbit reduction manoeuvre
Srivari Spices to close IPO
Q1 results of Tata Power, Berger Paints, Trent, PI Industries, IRCTC, Bharat Forge, Abbott India, Uno Minda, ZEE, SJVN, Ratnamani Metals, Kalyan Jewellers, Natco Pharma, Max Financial
TomorrowChennai, Bengaluru offices declare holiday for Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer’ premiere
Unionised electricity workers to call for indefinite strike across Andhra Pradesh
Air India to rebrand current logo
Unionised railway workers to stage demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, DelhiManipur schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12
TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited, Shelter Pharma to open IPO for subscription
Bengaluru to hold India Startup Festival
PM Modi to reply on no-confidence motion debate
Pawan Kalyan to conduct Varahi Vijaya Yatra in Vizag
LIC, Pidilite Industries, Grasim, Samvardhana, Hero MotoCorp, Alkem Labs, Page Industries, CCI, SAIL, Honeywell Automation
Big Story
MPL to lay off 350 employees after 28% GST on real-money gaming
Esports and skill gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) is laying off 350 employees, which represents about 50 percent of its India workforce, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. Read more
Your Money
Retail investors prefer index funds over ETF while going passive: Motilal Oswal AMC Survey
As the number of takers for passive investing increases in the Indian mutual fund industry, the segment is witnessing some interesting trends. Though exchange-traded funds (ETF) emerged as preferred vehicles for passive investing in the USA, Indian investors are rather comfortable investing through index funds than ETFs. Read more
Tech Tattle
Microsoft releases Bing Chat on Safari and Chrome mobile
Microsoft has announced the availability of its AI-based Bing Chat on mobile versions of third-party browsers like Apple's Safari and Google Chrome. Read more
Auto
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch tomorrow, get ready for luxury SUV
Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the much-anticipated next-generation GLC SUV tomorrow in the India market. Read more
Tailpiece
Indians aren't ready to return to office: 71% prefer flexibility to better pay, finds survey
As offices across the world initiate return-to-office, employees in India are far from ready to return to working in an office five days a week like in pre-pandemic days. According to a new survey by job site Indeed, 71 percent of Indian professionals chose flexibility as the top parameter while looking for a job. Read more
You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.