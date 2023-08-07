Watch Out

Today

PM Modi to participate in National Handloom Day celebration

Protest on the ongoing public bus strike in Mumbai

12th round of India-UK free trade talks

Samsung to launch Galaxy F34 5G

Delhi Services Bill to be tabled for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha

Delhi government to organize special camps for construction workers

President Murmu to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

ICAI to announce CA foundation exam results

SC to resume hearing on Manipur violence case

Srivari Spices and Foods to launch IPO

SBFC Finance to list shares on NSE and BSE

Q1 results of Godrej Consumer Products, PB Fintech, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharma and Global Pharma

TomorrowUkrainian envy Polishchuk to visit Delhi

Parliament to discuss no confidence motion

President Murmu visits Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

PPN Vizag zoo to conduct half marathon

UP private schoold to remain closed

HC to hear plea to seal entire Gyanvapi premises

President to visit Auroville for celebration of birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo

JNU UG admission list to go public

Concord Biotech, Yudiz Solutions to close IPO

Q1 results of Adani Ports, Coal India, Siemens, Hindalco, Linde India, Lloyds Metals, Phoenix Mills, Oil India, Prestige Estates, Aarti Industries