Last Updated : August 07, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST
Market Buzz
Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Mukesh Ambani as head for another 5 years at nil salary
Mukesh Ambani, 66, will cross the company law-mandated 70 years age for the chief executive of the company and requires a special resolution by the shareholders for him to be appointed beyond that age bar. Read more
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
PM Modi to participate in National Handloom Day celebration
Protest on the ongoing public bus strike in Mumbai
12th round of India-UK free trade talks
Samsung to launch Galaxy F34 5G
Delhi Services Bill to be tabled for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha
Delhi government to organize special camps for construction workers
President Murmu to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
ICAI to announce CA foundation exam results
SC to resume hearing on Manipur violence case
Srivari Spices and Foods to launch IPO
SBFC Finance to list shares on NSE and BSE
Q1 results of Godrej Consumer Products, PB Fintech, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharma and Global Pharma
TomorrowUkrainian envy Polishchuk to visit Delhi
Parliament to discuss no confidence motion
President Murmu visits Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
PPN Vizag zoo to conduct half marathon
UP private schoold to remain closed
HC to hear plea to seal entire Gyanvapi premises
President to visit Auroville for celebration of birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo
JNU UG admission list to go public
Concord Biotech, Yudiz Solutions to close IPO
Q1 results of Adani Ports, Coal India, Siemens, Hindalco, Linde India, Lloyds Metals, Phoenix Mills, Oil India, Prestige Estates, Aarti Industries
Big Story
Jio Financial Services to play crucial role in transforming India's digital finance landscape: Mukesh Ambani
Jio Financial Services is positioned uniquely to capture the growth opportunities in financial services sector and play a crucial role in transforming the landscape of digital finance in India, said Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in his message to shareholders in the company's 2022-2023 annual report. Read more
Your Money
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
The nice bounce back with taking support at 19,300 and coming back above 19,500 on August 4 was a relief rally for the markets after recent correction, but whether the Nifty can hold 19,500 is the key for further upside towards 19,600-19,700 levels. Unless the Nifty gives a strong close above 19,800, the rangebound action in the index is likely to continue in near term, with crucial support at 19,300-19,100 area, experts said. Read more
Tech Tattle
Musk's X to fund legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posting on platform
Elon Musk has said his X social media platform will fund the legal bills of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter. Read more
Auto
Tata Motors to bolster sales infra as it looks to tap demand for EVs from smaller cities
Tata Motors is looking to expand sales outlets in Tier II and Tier III cities in order to cater to the increased demand for its electric model range from such locations, according to a top company executive. Read more
Tailpiece
MrBeast declares war against T-Series over YouTube subscribers: ‘Doing it for PewDiepie’
Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, or MrBeast as he is better known on the internet, is currently the biggest YouTuber on the planet and in terms of subscribers is second only to India's music company T-Series. On Saturday, MrBeast launched a war against T-Series to become the Youtuber with the maximum number of subscribers in the world. Read more
