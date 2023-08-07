English
    Last Updated : August 07, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Mukesh Ambani as head for another 5 years at nil salary

      Mukesh Ambani, 66, will cross the company law-mandated 70 years age for the chief executive of the company and requires a special resolution by the shareholders for him to be appointed beyond that age bar. Read more

    • Watch Out

    • Big Story

      Jio Financial Services to play crucial role in transforming India's digital finance landscape: Mukesh Ambani

      Jio Financial Services is positioned uniquely to capture the growth opportunities in financial services sector and play a crucial role in transforming the landscape of digital finance in India, said Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in his message to shareholders in the company's 2022-2023 annual report. Read more

    • Your Money

      Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

      The nice bounce back with taking support at 19,300 and coming back above 19,500 on August 4 was a relief rally for the markets after recent correction, but whether the Nifty can hold 19,500 is the key for further upside towards 19,600-19,700 levels. Unless the Nifty gives a strong close above 19,800, the rangebound action in the index is likely to continue in near term, with crucial support at 19,300-19,100 area, experts said. Read more

    • Tech Tattle

      Musk's X to fund legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posting on platform

      Elon Musk has said his X social media platform will fund the legal bills of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter. Read more

    • Auto

      Tata Motors to bolster sales infra as it looks to tap demand for EVs from smaller cities

      Tata Motors is looking to expand sales outlets in Tier II and Tier III cities in order to cater to the increased demand for its electric model range from such locations, according to a top company executive. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      MrBeast declares war against T-Series over YouTube subscribers: ‘Doing it for PewDiepie’

      Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, or MrBeast as he is better known on the internet, is currently the biggest YouTuber on the planet and in terms of subscribers is second only to India's music company T-Series. On Saturday, MrBeast launched a war against T-Series to become the Youtuber with the maximum number of subscribers in the world. Read more

