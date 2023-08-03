Last Updated : August 03, 2023 / 05:58 AM IST
Market Buzz
Sebi's regulatory shift? Industry body to craft norms for portfolio managers’ audit
In what seems like the first attempt at the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new regulatory architecture, a circular addressed to portfolio managers said that the terms of reference (ToR) for a mandatory audit will be decided by the industry body in consultation with Sebi. Read more
Big Story
Online gaming cos get some relief, 28% GST to be reviewed 6 months after implementation
Offering some relief to online gaming companies, the GST Council clarified on August 2 that the proposed 28 percent tax rate will be applicable on the actual cash or equivalent deposits made by players on an online gaming platform and not on the winning amounts being redeployed by players. The same treatment will extend to actionable claims in casinos. Read more
Your Money
Borrowing from a digital lending app? Spot the red flags first
The number of complaints against digital lending apps has more than doubled to 1,062 in FY23, the finance ministry told Lok Sabha in July 2023. Further, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the total number of cyber fraud cases, which includes frauds committed through online apps, stood at 14,007 in 2021, as per the latest available data. Read more
Tech Tattle
OpenAI's GPT-3 performs as well as undergraduates in reasoning tests
GPT-3, OpenAI's popular language model, underwent reasoning tests to determine how many problems it could solve on its own. Read more
Auto
SAIC Motor and Audi partner to develop premium electric vehicles
China's largest automaker SAIC Motor has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Audi to jointly develop intelligent and electric vehicles. Read more
Tailpiece
Ex-Google HR official reveals first thing to do after applying for job: 'It’ll make you stand out'
Former Google and DoorDash recruiter Nolan Church recently revealed the first thing job seekers should do after applying for a job opportunity. He said that this step -- that most candidates miss -- can make them stand out in front of recruiters. Read more
