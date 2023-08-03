English
    Last Updated : August 03, 2023 / 05:58 AM IST

      Sebi's regulatory shift? Industry body to craft norms for portfolio managers’ audit

      In what seems like the first attempt at the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new regulatory architecture, a circular addressed to portfolio managers said that the terms of reference (ToR) for a mandatory audit will be decided by the industry body in consultation with Sebi. Read more

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Top Indian cyclist to represent India in World Cycling Championship
      Asian Games Trophy to commence in Chennai
      Parikrama rock band to release ‘Translucent Night’ to promote organ donation
      Harley-Davidson X440 to close online booking
      Allahabad HC to pass verdict on Gyanvapi mosque case
      Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch gaming-focused smartphone
      Ather to launch Ather 450S in India
      SBFC Finance to launch IPO
      Q1 results of Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Varun Beverages, Dabur India, Adani Power, Eicher Motors, Zomato
      TomorrowAmazon India to start Great Freedom Festival sale
      Income Tax Department, Kanpur to organize awareness programme
      Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale to start
      EgyptAir to launch Delhi to Cairo direct flights
      OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G to go on sale
      UTCA to begin domestic T20 series in Chandigarh
      Samsung Crystal 4K Vision TV to launch in India
      SC hearings of notices to Delhi, UP, Haryana government amidst protests
      Yudiz Solutions to open IPO
      Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to visit Nagpur
      Concord Biotech to launch IPO
      Q1 results of State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Delhivery, Bharat Dynamics, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

      Online gaming cos get some relief, 28% GST to be reviewed 6 months after implementation

      Offering some relief to online gaming companies, the GST Council clarified on August 2 that the proposed 28 percent tax rate will be applicable on the actual cash or equivalent deposits made by players on an online gaming platform and not on the winning amounts being redeployed by players. The same treatment will extend to actionable claims in casinos. Read more

      Borrowing from a digital lending app? Spot the red flags first

      The number of complaints against digital lending apps has more than doubled to 1,062 in FY23, the finance ministry told Lok Sabha in July 2023. Further, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the total number of cyber fraud cases, which includes frauds committed through online apps, stood at 14,007 in 2021, as per the latest available data. Read more

      OpenAI's GPT-3 performs as well as undergraduates in reasoning tests

      GPT-3, OpenAI's popular language model, underwent reasoning tests to determine how many problems it could solve on its own. Read more

      SAIC Motor and Audi partner to develop premium electric vehicles

      China's largest automaker SAIC Motor has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Audi to jointly develop intelligent and electric vehicles. Read more

      Ex-Google HR official reveals first thing to do after applying for job: 'It’ll make you stand out'

      Former Google and DoorDash recruiter Nolan Church recently revealed the first thing job seekers should do after applying for a job opportunity. He said that this step -- that most candidates miss -- can make them stand out in front of recruiters. Read more

