Maruti Suzuki’s Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,485 crore on robust volumes, price hikes; revenue up 22%
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday reported a 145.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,485.1 crore during the first quarter of FY24. The company claimed that the steep rise in profits during the quarter was on account of larger sales volume, improved realisation, cost reduction efforts, and higher non-operating income. Read more