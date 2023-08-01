English
    Last Updated : August 01, 2023 / 05:55 AM IST

      Maruti Suzuki’s Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,485 crore on robust volumes, price hikes; revenue up 22%

      Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday reported a 145.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,485.1 crore during the first quarter of FY24. The company claimed that the steep rise in profits during the quarter was on account of larger sales volume, improved realisation, cost reduction efforts, and higher non-operating income. Read more

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      PM to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
      Russia launching e-visa facilities for Indians
      INDIA bloc to stage protests in Jharkhand
      Redmi 12 5G, Moto G14 launch in India
      Next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser debut
      Quarterly results: Adani Total Gas, Metro Brands, PVR INOX, Triveni Turbine, Bikaji Foods International, Kirloskar Brothers, Welspun Enterprises, Thyrocare Technologies
      TomorrowGST council to meet over issues of online gaming
      Battlegrounds Mobile India Series registration to close
      Think20 Summit in Bengaluru
      Congress to meet to quell Karnataka dissent
      Honda two-wheelers to unveil new motorcycle
      Daily SC hearings on Article 370 pleas
      Special Summary Revision of voter list in Chhattisgarh
      6th edition of India International Hospitality Expo to commence in Greater Noida
      Q1 results of Titan Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Ambuja Cements, Mankind Pharma, Adani Wilmar, Aditya Birla Capital, Indian Overseas Bank, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

      Centre's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 4.51 lakh crore in April-June, 25.3% of FY24 target

      The Indian government's fiscal deficit increased to Rs 4.51 lakh crore in April-June from Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April-May, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on July 31. Read more

      Tax filing: What happens if you miss the July 31 return-filing deadline?

      I-T returns deadline: July 31 was the due date for filing returns for the financial year 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). If you miss this deadline, you have some extra time until December 31, 2023, but will end up paying late-filing fees of Rs 5,000 (Rs 1,000 if your income is less than Rs 5,00,000). Read more

      Reliance Retail launches JioBook laptop priced at Rs 16,499

      Reliance Retail on July 31 launched the JioBook in India. The 11-inch laptop has an HD screen and an octa-core processor. Read more

      Maruti Suzuki gets board's nod to buy Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corp

      Maruti Suzuki India informed stock exchanges on July 31 that its board has approved the termination of the contract manufacturing agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG). Read more

      'Never thought first benchers will be in Amazon': Google techie who taught college juniors

      An engineer with Google, who taught coding to his juniours while in college in West Bengal, on Monday proudly shared that the first benchers in his classes are now all software engineers working with Amazon. Read more

    Nifty target, IPO activity and the week ahead | Market Minutes

