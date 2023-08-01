Your Money

Tax filing: What happens if you miss the July 31 return-filing deadline?

I-T returns deadline: July 31 was the due date for filing returns for the financial year 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). If you miss this deadline, you have some extra time until December 31, 2023, but will end up paying late-filing fees of Rs 5,000 (Rs 1,000 if your income is less than Rs 5,00,000). Read more