Vedanta's made-in-India semiconductor chip will be ready in 2.5 years: Anil Agarwal



Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal on July 28 said that the first made in India chips from the company's planned fab will roll out in the next 2.5 years, while reaffirming that the process to set up a chip manufacturing unit is on the track as the company has found a technology partner. Read more