Last Updated : July 27, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST
Market Buzz
M&M confirms buying 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for Rs 417 crore
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on July 26 confirmed that it has acquired a stake of 3.53 percent in private lender RBL Bank for Rs 417 crore. Read more
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Gujarat
India vs West Indies first ODI
PM Modi to visit Sikar, Rajasthan
PM Modi to inaugurate Rajkot airport
Q1 results Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Tomorrow
PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon 2023
IBA to decide five-day week for banks
Ola S1 Air electric scooter to go on sale
Q1 results Indian Oil Corporation, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Marico, Supreme Industries
Big Story
Govt to launch RVNL offer for sale on July 27; to divest 5.36% stake
The Finance Ministry has decided to shed a 5.36 percent stake in the railway public sector enterprise Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for which the offer for sale (OFS) opens on July 27, the government said. Read more
Your Money
Swiggy takes cobranded credit card battle to Amazon and Flipkart turf, with a catch
Food delivery firm Swiggy has partnered with the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank to launch a co-branded credit card. The card will offer a hefty 10 percent cashback on food delivery grocery delivery under Instamart and its dining out platform Dineout. The card will be hosted on the Mastercard network. Read more
Tech Tattle
Meta inks MoU with Indian govt to partner on AI, emerging technologies
Tech major and Facebook's parent Meta has signed an initial pact with the Indian government to partner on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, amid a visit by the company's policy czar, former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, to the country. Read more
Auto
Brokerages predict gradual export recovery for Bajaj Auto but some headwinds sit in the way
Bajaj Auto delivered a healthy performance in the April-June quarter, however, that didn't seem enough for brokerages to change their stance on the automaker. Even though brokerages do expect better times for Bajaj Auto in the coming quarters, they also pointed a few headwinds that may derail the growth trajectory for the auto company. Read more
Tailpiece
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani: 'I am what I am because of IIT Bombay'
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday visited IIT Bombay and said that he owes all his achievements to his alma mater. His comment comes a month after he donated Rs 315 crore to the institute to mark 50 years of his association with it. Read more
