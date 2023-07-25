English
    Last Updated : July 25, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      SEBI may permit delisting via fixed price, likely to release consultation paper by December

      The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is exploring the option of allowing the delisting of firms from the bourses via a fixed price, and is likely to release a consultation paper on its norms by December, said Madhabi Puri Buch, the chief of the market regulatory body, on July 24. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Inauguration of redeveloped ITPO complex
      Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to launch foldable smartphone
      Farmer protests at Mumbai's Azad Maidan
      Shri Techtex IPO to open
      Glenmark Life IPO launch
      President Murmu visits Odisha

    • Big Story

      ITC approves demerger of hotels business, shares slide

      The Board of ITC Limited has granted in-principle approval for the demerger of the hotels business under a scheme of arrangement, the company said in a regulatory filing on July 24. Read more

    • Your Money

      ITR Filing: Declare income from 'other sources' for accurate tax filing

      Discover why it is essential to declare income from 'other sources' in your tax filings to avoid the nightmare of an audit. Learn about the potential consequences of neglecting 'other sources' income and how accurate reporting can protect you. Stay compliant with tax regulations and protect your financial well-being. Watch to know more

    • Tech Tattle

      Bye bye birdie: Twitter replaces logo with ‘X’

      Twitter has officially replaced its iconic bird logo with a new one that just says "X" on the website. Owner Elon Musk, who had already talked about the big change before, finally made things official today replacing the "Blue Bird". Read more

    • Auto

      Maruti recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco to replace faulty steering tie rod

      The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models to check and replace faulty steering tie rod. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      US eatery to pay its staff over Rs 1 crore after making them confess 'sins' to a 'priest'

      A US restaurant has been ordered to pay a total of $140,000 which is Rs 1,14,55,990 approx in back wages and damages to 35 employees. The restaurant in question had hired a “supposed” priest to have make the employees confess to their “workplace sins”, according to a report in Fox News. Read more

